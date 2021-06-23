Smart Labels Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Labels Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global smart labels market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A smart label, also known as a smart tag, refers to a product identification technology that offers enhanced functionality as compared to the conventional bar code. In addition to product identification data, it carries information regarding the ingredients, manufacturer, and date of manufacturing. Furthermore, it helps in minimizing human errors by providing better traceability, automated reading, rapid and simultaneous identification, real-time location tracking, and re-programmability for a wide range of items. Nowadays, smart labels, such as QR codes, are being used by companies to offer customers a more seamless experience while shopping and interact with them after the initial purchase has been made.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Smart Labels Market Trends:

The applicability of smart labels in a wide range of industry verticals is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. In the healthcare sector, these labels aid in monitoring the use and disposal of drugs and controlling the inventory. They are also being used in assisted living facilities to track the location of patients, their body temperature and the dampness of dressings or diapers. Besides this, these labels offer enhanced and controlled inventory management for efficient tracking of goods by ensuring the supply-chain integrity in the logistics industry. Along with this, there has been a boost in demand for smart labels among e-commerce companies to reduce reliance on handheld scanners for extracting information on products, increase time efficiency, and reduce training and labor costs. Apart from this, smart labels containing inbuilt alarms are useful in eliminating or lowering the number of theft and shoplifting incidents. Furthermore, with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, several companies are creating sensors that can be printed on smart labels at a lower cost as compared to silicon sensors. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart labels market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc

Checkpoints Systems, Inc

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Intermec, Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd

Sato Holdings Corporation

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Smartrac N.V.

Muehlbauer Holding AG

Smart Labels Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, component type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

RFID

Electronic Article Surveillance

Electronic Shelf Label

Sensing Label

Near Field Communication

Breakup by Component Type:

Batteries

Transceivers

Microprocessors

Memories

Others

Breakup by End-user:

Retail

Logistics and Transportation

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Aerospace

Data Centers

Libraries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

