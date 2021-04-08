Smart Label Market Analysis, Latest Development and, Business Scenario 2025: Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., William Frick & Company

The Smart Label Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Smart Label market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Smart Label market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Smart Label Market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Smart Label Market: Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., William Frick & Company, Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Productivity and Workflow Solutions), Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd, Scanbuy Inc., Sato Holdings Corp., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and others.

Market Overview:

– These labels are used as a tool to enable smart supply chains and are also playing a vital role in the marketing and advertising of consumer products. This can be achieved through the provision of product information, as well as the analysis of consumer buying patterns that can be accessed from the data collected by these labels. Cost-cutting over the supply chain, to be closer to the nearest level of efficiency, by manufacturers, has been a critical factor that has augmented the demand and prompted the proactive adoption of these solutions to gain the first-mover advantage in the individual end-user industry.

– The e-commerce sector’s significant growth, coupled with the rising use of communicative and connected packaging, bolstered the demand for smart labels across the world. Over the past few years, the e-commerce sector has observed remarkable growth in developed and developing economies.

Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2019 – Avery Dennison and EVRYTHNG announced the launch of an innovative new blockchain solution for the fashion industry, in partnership with 1017 ALYX 9SM, Matthew Williams’s cutting edge fashion label. This proof of concept distributed ledger technology (DLT) solution is an extension of Avery Dennison’s Janela platform, powered by EVRYTHNG, which allows brands to create clothing that is born digital, and connect with their customers directly via a QR code on the label.

– February 2019 – UPM Raflatac introduced a new RafMore label in the market. These smart labels are designed to transform traditional product packaging into connected packaging with a unique traceable identity.

Key Market Trends

North America Holds the Significant Market Share

– North America is the largest market for smart labels globally, with the United States accounting for a significant region share. The country’s huge market can be attributed to the vast presence of retail stores, both small and big.

– Retail giants, such as Walmart, lead the United States. This is driving the upsurge in activity, mainly contributing to smart labels’ growth in the country. Walmart has been placing electronic identification tags on men’s clothing, like jeans, as the retailer tries to gain more control over its inventory.

– Food companies use smart labels to connect with consumers, primarily by offering additional nutritional and ingredient information. For instance, since 2016, Hershey’s products have been printed with scannable QR codes, which lead the customers to a microsite that details information on nutrition, ingredients, allergens, GMOs, and product usage and any advisories. These initiatives are also expected to push other companies to be more transparent.

– The USDA and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) have announced a framework agreement to label cell-based meats and potentially other food products. This is expected to augment the size of the market in the United States. Moreover, companies in the country are investing in technologies that drive greater traceability throughout their supply chains, with blockchain being increasingly used, along with smart labels.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Smart Label Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

