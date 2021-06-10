Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

In the reliable Smart Kitchen Appliances Market report, complete and crystal clear outline of the market is penned down which is useful for many businesses. The info included in the document helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. Examination of major challenges faced currently by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also considered.

The attention on the overwhelming players Electrolux; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Haier Inc.; Miele & Cie. KG; Daewoo Electronics; Sub-Zero Group, Inc.; Midea Group; Anova Applied Electronics, Inc.; Hangzhou Robam Electric Co.; Behmor, Inc.; Belkin International, Inc.; Nutribullet.com and June Life Inc. among others.

By Product (Ovens, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Cookware & Cooktops, Scale & Thermometers, Others),

End-User (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Commercial Retail Stores)

Smart kitchen appliances are smart consumer electronic goods that are wirelessly connected to smartphones and other smart devices with the help of either internet/Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This interconnectivity provides users with the ability to give out commands to these appliances, operational monitoring, and also tracking their performance efficiency. These devices promote greater energy savings, reduce the wastage of resources while also providing better operational performance.

Advancements of operational technologies as well as their development is also expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing adoption of these devices due to the significant awareness and marketing activities conducted by various manufacturers is also expected to augment growth of the market

Large costs of these devices as compared to conventional products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Significant maintenance and repairing costs, if the products are not functioning properly is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

In May 2019, BSH Home Appliances Corporation announced that they had made a strategic investment in “Chefling”, a provider of smart kitchen solutions based on AI-platform. This investment will help BSH in providing their existing customers with smart kitchen appliances and needs as per their requirement. The consumer goods will help organise the inventory, suggest recipes, organize the budgets according to taste preferences. This investment will accelerate the rate of development and commercialization of these goods

In August 2018, Electrolux announced that they had expanded their partnership with Google for the integration of kitchen appliances with connected technologies and smart solutions. These products will be available in the European region and will be integrated with “Google Assistant” helping the consumers give out voice commands and commercialization will begin in early 2019

