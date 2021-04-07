Smart Kitchen Appliances Market 2021 Global Outlook – AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc.

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market – Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Smart Kitchen Appliances Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market are AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group, Breville Group Limited, Miele, Philips and others.

Key Market Trends:

Designing Of Internet Of Things (iot) Network System For Kitchen

The potential of IoT has not been unnoticed by kitchen appliances manufacturers, and they are investing time and money in developing infrastructures for their products to communicate over. This factor is highly appreciated by the consumers actively using IoT devices, which is expected to drive the market growth, over the forecast period. Internet of Things is a growing network of everyday objects, connecting industrial machines to consumer home appliances that can share information and complete tasks, while people are engaged in other routine activities. Embedding a small amount of processing power into appliances has created significant lifestyle benefits. Networked objects are serving users better, and are helping modify users behavior in positive ways, by reminding the users of schedules, deadlines, or other household needs.

United States is a Growing Market In North America

The home appliance industry, through its products and innovation, is becoming essential to consumers, due to changes in lifestyle, health, safety, and convenience. It is also contributing significantly to the US job market and the nation’s economic security. The factors promoting the growth of the market are the high technological acceptance in the country and the purchasing power of the consumer. Even the government is promoting the adoption of energy efficient appliances. Connected home devices include smart appliances (dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, etc.), safety and security systems, and energy equipment like smart thermostats and smart lighting. Furthermore, although built-in connectivity is a niche feature in large cooking appliances in the United States, a rise in smart assistant speakers is indicated. For example, recently, Whirlpool integrated technological innovations in a selection of kitchen appliances, calling it the Smart Home Line.

Regional Outlook of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

