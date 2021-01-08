Smart irrigation market Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players

The smart irrigation market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period for the market. All the data of research and analysis are mapped in an actionable model, with strategic recommendations from the experts. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2017 while the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the smart irrigation market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights. This report splits the breakdown data by regions, type, companies, and applications. All the studies performed to generate this smart irrigation report are based on large group sizes and also at global level.

The smart irrigation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 808.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2838.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural),

By System Type (Weather-Based Controller Systems, Sensor-Based Controller Systems),

By Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Some of the major players operating in the smart irrigation market are

The Toro Company,

NETAFIM,

HUNTER INDUSTRIES,

Rain Bird Corporation,

HydroPoint Data Systems Inc.,

Rachio inc.,

Banyan Water Inc.,

RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC,

ETwater, Galcon, Weathermatic, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Skydrop LLC., Delta-T Devices Ltd, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Hortau, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, CALSENSE, AquaSpy Home – AquaSpy, Soil Scout Oy, Caipos GmbH, Acclima Inc. and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Smart Irrigation Market and its footprint in the international market

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Smart Irrigation Market and its materialistic landscape

To understand the structure of Smart Irrigation Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Irrigation Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of Smart Irrigation Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Smart Irrigation Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns about the levels of water and water conversation practices are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing usage of these systems in smartphones and tablets and availability of information on these smartphones is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and technological skills among the farmers of developing countries is also expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of implementation of these systems in patches of land owned by the same entity or individual as it requires different systems for each patch; this is also expected to restrain the market growth

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Smart Irrigation market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Smart Irrigation market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Smart Irrigation market growth worldwide?

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Smart Irrigation market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

