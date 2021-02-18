Smart Inhalers Market High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary & Forecast 2027

Global Smart Inhalers market stood at US$ 1,655.2 million in 2018. The sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.72% during the forecast period 2020-2025 to reach a market valuation of US$ 4,563.1 million by 2026. North America dominated the Global Smart Inhalers market in 2019, generating revenue of US$ 739.3 million. However, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 17.43% during the analyzed period.”

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Boehringer Ingelheim, Cohero Health, Inc., Omron Corporation, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Adherium Limited, 3M are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Smart Inhaler market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of people aged 65 and above is projected to grow from 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050 with the maximum increase in developing countries. The major restraints that are affecting the market of smart inhalers include data security issues and the high cost of smart inhalers. However, the emergence of IoT and Significant Growth in IoMT Market will act as an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Amongst product type, Inhalers dominated the global smart inhalers market, with 88.6% share and is projected to dominate the market by 2026.Based on product type, the report bifurcates the global smart inhalers market into Inhaler (Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers) and nebulizers. The market of metered-dose inhalers is expected to grow tremendously at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the high adoption of these devices.

Amongst end-user, Hospitals & Clinics is anticipated to dominate the Global Smart Inhaler market by 2026.Based on end-users the global smart inhaler market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Respiratory Care Centre and others. In 2018, Hospitals & Clinics were the largest end-users of smart inhalers and is expected to remain dominance during the analysed period. However, Respiratory Care Centre are expected to witness CAGR growth of 17.7% during 2020-2026 period.

North America represents as the largest market for smart inhaler globally, followed by Europe and Asia-PacificFor a deep-dive analysis of the industry, the study also includes Global regional-level analysis includes major markets of the Smart Inhaler market in North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the world. In 2018, North America generated revenue of US$ 651.0 million and is expected to reach US$ 1,904.8 million by 2026. The dominance is owing to the high prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising old age population along with high awareness among the people.

Region/country Covered: North America (US, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World

