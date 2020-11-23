Smart Inhalers Market Growing Technology Trends 2020 to 2027 | Findair, Crux Product Design, Vectura Group, Adherium , Cohero Health

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the prevalence of air pollution, increased smoking habits among the European population as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

The major players operating in the smart inhalers market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, and Amiko Digital Health Limited.

The global smart inhalers market expected to be US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn by 2027.

Global smart inhalers market, based on the product, was segmented as, nebulizers and inhalers. In 2018, the inhalers held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Inhalers are widely used in respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD. They are available in various forms such as manually-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, breath-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and mist inhalers. The use of the type of inhaler highly depends on the intensity of the respiratory disorder and the need for its diagnosis.

The market for smart inhalers is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing levels of air pollution as well as the rise in the smoking habits, rising prevalence of asthma and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market and increasing usage of smartphones, tablets & pads are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The cases of asthma and COPD has been increasing across the globe at a significant rate. During recent years, there has been a rise in the number of smokers as well as air pollution in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per estimates provided by the WHO, there are currently 235 million people suffering from asthma across the globe. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults above 18 years of age currently having asthma is approximately 19 million in the United States, accounting for almost 7.7% of the total adult population. Whereas, the number of individuals below 18 years of age suffering from asthma is 6.2 million, accounting for 8.4% of the total children population. Also, as per the WHO estimates published during December 2016, there were 383 000 deaths due to asthma in 2015.

Global Smart Inhalers Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



