Smart Hospitals Market Size, Sales Revenue, 2021-2029 , Top Keyplayers – Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), etc.

The global smart hospital market is expected to grow at 23.8% CAGR during the forecast study period.
Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Alphabet Inc (Google), Siemens AG (Germany), Qualcomm Life (U.S.), Allengers (India), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Microsoft (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.), CitiusTech Inc. (U.S.), PhysIQ (U.S.), Diabetizer (Germany) and more.
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029
Smart Hospitals Market Segmentation
By Component
- Hardware
- System and Software
- Technology andServices
By Product
- Smart Pill
- mHealth
- Telemedicine
- Electronic Health Record
By Connectivity
- Wired
- Wireless
- Wi-Fi
- RFID
- Bluetooth
- Others
By Artificial Intelligence
- Offering
- Technology
By Application
- Remote Medicine Management
- Medical Assistance
- Medical Connected Imaging
- Electronic Health Record and Clinical Workflow
- Others
Regional Segmentation:
- North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
