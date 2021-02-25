Smart Hospitals Market Size, Sales Revenue, 2021-2029 , Top Keyplayers – Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), etc.

Smart Hospitals Market 2021

Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report: Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Alphabet Inc (Google), Siemens AG (Germany), Qualcomm Life (U.S.), Allengers (India), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Microsoft (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.), CitiusTech Inc. (U.S.), PhysIQ (U.S.), Diabetizer (Germany) and more.



Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Smart Hospitals Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

System and Software

Technology andServices

By Product

Smart Pill

mHealth

Telemedicine

Electronic Health Record

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless Wi-Fi RFID Bluetooth Others



By Artificial Intelligence

Offering

Technology

By Application

Remote Medicine Management

Medical Assistance

Medical Connected Imaging

Electronic Health Record and Clinical Workflow

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Smart Hospitals Market: Drivers

