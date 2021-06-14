Smart Hospitals Market is Likely to Latest Industry Development | Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare

Request a Sample

Smart hospitals are hospitals which optimize, redesign and/or build new clinical processes, management systems and maybe even infrastructure, all enabled by underlying digitized networking infrastructure of interconnected assets, to provide a valuable service or insight which was not possible or available earlier, to achieve better patient care, experience and operational efficiency.

The demand for healthcare services is rapidly increasing especially in the current COVID-19 crisis. On top of this surging demand, patients also have ever-increasing expectations about the quality of the healthcare treatments they undergo and the services they are provided with. In addition to all of this, laws and regulations are becoming more and more strict and complex. By 2030, the world will be home to more than 8.5 billion people, so pressures on the healthcare system will only increase as time goes on. These, therefore, contribute to constantly rising costs, and this is where a smart hospital comes in, to reduce these costs.

Some of the companies competing in the Smart Hospitals market are: Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Stanley Healthcare, Siemens AG, Athenahealth, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Samsung Healthcare, and Honeywell International Inc. What questions does the Smart Hospitals market report answer pertaining to the regional reach of the industry

Detailed Segmentation:

By Component:

Hardware

Software System

Services

By Technology:

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Wearable Technologies

Radio Frequencies Identification

Others

By Application:

Remote Medicine Management

Medical Connected Imaging

Medical Assistance

Electronic Health Record

Outpatient Vigilance

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

Smart Hospitals Market regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada).

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Smart Hospitals Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Smart Hospitals market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Stanley Healthcare, Siemens AG, Athenahealth, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Samsung Healthcare, and Honeywell International Inc.

