Smart Hospitals Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by 2027 : IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Accenture, IQVIA, Cognizant

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Smart Hospitals Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Smart Hospitals Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Smart hospitals are aimed to improve, redesign or rebuild hospitals with clinical processes, infrastructure and management systems using digitized networking infrastructure. The smart hospitals provide extensive services to achieve a better healthcare infrastructure and operational efficiency. Implementations of these digital solutions help to make a hospital paperless and have complete alignment of clinical processes & management systems.

Companies Mentioned:-

IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Accenture, IQVIA, Cognizant, MaxisIT, TAKE Solutions Limited, Wipro Limited, SCIOInspire, Corp

On the basis of component the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. Based on technology the market is segmented into cloud computing, artificial intelligence, wearable technologies, radio frequencies identification and others. By application, the smart hospital market is segmented as remote medicine management, medical connected imaging, medical assistance, electronic health record & clinical workflow and outpatient vigilance. The market based on delivery model market is classified as on-premise and on-demand.

The growth of smart hospital market can be attributed to increasing demand for machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud computing services. Additionally, the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure is expected to novel opportunities for the global smart hospital market over the forecast period.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Hospitals market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Smart Hospitals” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Smart Hospitals” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Smart Hospitals” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Smart Hospitals” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Smart Hospitals Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Hospitals at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Smart Hospitals market.

