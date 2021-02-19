Smart Homes Technology Market (2021-2025) | Potential Growth, Investment for Long-Term Profit | With Top Players Haier Electronics, ABB Limited, Acuity Brands, Inc., AMX, LLC, ASSA ABLOY, Cisco Systems, Inc., Control4 Corporation

The global smart home Technology market is projected to generate revenue of US$ 23,192.1 million by 2024 displaying tremendous CAGR of 25.4% during the forecasted period.

The global smart home market is segmented based on applications, technology and end users. Applications (security and safety, smart appliances, home entertainment, lighting and control, HVAC, energy management), technology (wired and wireless technology) and end users ( residential & commercial) are the major focus areas considered while analyzing and defining the penetration of smart home technology in different geographies. In 2017, smart appliances dominated the global smart home market with a maximum share in terms of revenue. Based on estimation, the segment occupied a healthy share of 23.7% share. Increasing demand for consumer electronics would help the respective segment to grow at a faster rate of 25% during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Moreover, strong competitiveness, flourishing IoT, spur in product development, R&D activities and dramatic uptake of technological advancements, investments by major peers, rising consumer awareness, spur in smartphone penetration have being significantly contributing in prospering the market size of smart home technology. Owing to this, the global smart home market was valued at US$ 32,171 million during 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 1,40,458.2 million by 2024.

Looking at the growth prospect and consumer growing concern over home security various companies have forayed in the global smart home technology market, offering smart devices such as smart speaker, security systems, smart TVs, LEDs and switches, kitchen ware appliances and other devices. With an objective to enhance their product portfolio, the key market players have entered into various acquisitions and collaborations to expand their market reach and share. Major players profiled in the report includes Haier Electronics, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Amazon, Honeywell International, Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., and Siemens AG among others.

“The Smart home industry is at the niche stage, however, the industry has witnessed its wide adoption in the past few years, especially in the developed countries such as the US, and the European Union. Increasing awareness among consumers, rapid digitization, high penetration of smartphones, stringent governmental regulations on energy consumption & emission, and increased demand of smart home energy management system are attributed to be the major trends and drivers for the industry in the global space.

Insights presented in the Report:

Global smart home industry can be segmented across different areas of application which encompasses safety and security, lighting, HVAC, entertainment, smart appliances, and energy management among other. At present, the penetration rate of smart appliances is estimated to occupy a prominent share of 25.3% in the overall market. With the change in consumer preferences and promotional marketing of lighting and HVAC appliances, these application areas are likely to be among the top trend during the forecast period

Moreover, the market is further bifurcated into the end-user industry, wherein the residential segment holds the prime share in the global smart home market contradicting with the commercial segment. With the rapid advancement in technologies, changing lifestyles and rising disposable income of the consumers, mid-range apartments/houses are likely to rule the smart home market by 2024 followed by luxury villas and apartments. Mid-range apartments/houses segment of residential smart home market generated a revenue of US$ 9,486.6 million in 2017. In addition, although, hospitals under commercial smart home segment conquer the market by occupying the lead share in the market, hotels would display maximum CAGR growth of 27.3% over the forecasted period in the respective market

For a deep dive analysis of the industry, the study is conducted across five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Latin America. North America takes the upper hand in the technological market due to first mover advantage. Increasing demand for smart devices, high penetration of smartphone & internet, and stringent regulations on energy consumption has helped North America to dominate the smart home market in the current scenario. Owing to this, North America smart home market was valued at US$ 17.272.2 million in and is estimated to register reasonable compounded growth of 18% over the analyzed period. However, Asia-Pacific region owing to increasing disposable income paired with government initiative is expected to witness the highest growth during the analyzed period

