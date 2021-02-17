Smart Homes Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2027

Global Smart Homes Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Homes Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Homes from 2021 till 2027.

The Smart Homes Market was valued at USD 79.13 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 313.95 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Home automation and smart homes are the two ambiguous terms used in reference to a wide range of solutions for monitoring, controlling, and automating functions in a home. The smart home system requires a smartphone application or web portal as a user interface, to interact with an automated system. The scope of this study includes an analysis of the devices that can be controlled by switches, timers, sensors, and remote controllers, apart from other control devices.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Homes Market: ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, LG Electronics Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Smart home Inc., Control4 Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

– The smart HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) systems are critical with respect to the environmental controls around the house. They comprise of smart thermites, sensors, control valves, smart actuators, air conditioning systems, and smart room heaters, among other systems. Across the globe, owing to the increasing government regulations across developed and developing countries, most of the new buildings need smarter heating and cooling systems, thus augmenting the growth of HVAC systems.

Competitive Landscape:

– April 2019 – Honeywell announced a first-of-its-kind technology integration with Intel that will enable new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its MAXPRO connected security platform. The new security platform, which will support MAXPRO Network Video Recorders (NVR) and Video Management Systems (VMS), will incorporate Intel Vision products that enable advanced analytics, deep learning and facial recognition capabilities.

– January 2018 – Honeywell added new capabilities to the Honeywell Vector Occupant App that give occupants more control over their experiences within a building, with the swipe of a screen. The most significant new feature is indoor navigation, which uses GPS-like technology to help users find their way around complex buildings that are difficult to navigate without directions.

Influence of the Smart Homes Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Smart Homes market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Smart Homes market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Smart Homes market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Smart Homes market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Smart Homes market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Smart Homes Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

