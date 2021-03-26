Smart Home Security Market 2021 Business Scenario –Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Smart Home Security Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Smart Home Security market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Smart Home Security market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Abode Systems, Inc., Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC, Vivint Smart Home, Inc., Simplisafe, Inc., CPI Security Systems Inc., Ring Inc.

Scope of the Report

The Smart Home Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. With the increasing adoption of smart home devices, including security devices, the penetration of data leak tends to increase significantly using ransomware and phishing to trick consumers into exposing personally identifiable information. In 2019, over 3,000 Ring camera customers personal data was leaked. Customers will continue to expect privacy to be the top priority for home security solutions. New privacy and security features shall continue to grow, including cloud storage for video cameras and encrypted networks to securely manage the security systems data to avoid hacking and data leaks.



Key Market Trends

Video Doorbell to Witness Significant Growth

– According to ipropertymanagement.com, the smart home market is anticipated to reach a value of more than USD 53 billion by2022. With increasing growth, the adoption of video doorbell significantly increases the market for smart camera and monitoring system. The video door camera is allowed to see and identify the person at the doorstep. Wireless doorbell cameras leave footage as vital proof that theft, burglary, or any other crime occurred.

– All smart video doorbell cameras have the ability to send the alerts when they sense motion and send a live video feed to the smartphone, tablet, or computer at all times along with new trend with integrating through platforms like Amazon�s Alexa, allowing to arm or disarm the camera with just user’s voice.

– Eufy announced a new battery-operated Eufy Video Doorbell for early 2020 that will sell along with the current, wire-powered Eufy Security Video Doorbell. Both new Eufy home security devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home platforms. The EufyCam 2 also works with Apple�s HomeKit.

– Further, the smart HD video doorbell has an exceptional field of view and two-way communication, providing motion detection with sensitivity control preventing false alarm detections. Recently in October 2019, Lifeshield introduced Lifeshield’s new HD Video Doorbell, where the camera has equipped with 1080p HD video resolution and a 170-degree field of view (FOV) which can tap into night vision (up to 10 to 20 feet depending on the environment). There is also a microphone and speaker with echo cancellation, ideal for having a two-way conversation when someone rings the doorbell.

– Furthermore, new players’ entrance is significantly increasing the market growth. In October 2019, Arlo entered the smart video doorbell offerings where it features motion detection and alerts, a 180-degree viewing angle, HD resolution with HDR, night vision, two-way audio, and works with a smartphone or Alexa devices.

– Also, with an expected selling unit of video doorbell in the United States during the forecast period, players are also focused on providing more innovative solutions to it. In January 2020, Hampton Products announced to expand its Array By Hampton product lineup with the addition of connected video doorbells and garage door openers in the United States. It connects to a home or apartment�s Wi-Fi enabling users to see, hears, and speak to visitors through the all-in-one Array app. Technology developed for the Array By Hampton two-way communications system reduces the video latency found in some competitive products and also offers clear two-way audio.

North America Accounts for Significant Market Share

– North America is accounted for to hold significant market share. According to statistics from the National Council for Home Safety and Security, currently, 47% of millennials in the United States own smart devices, while 70% of those who already have one smart product is considering purchasing another. As security issue is a prime concern in the home, the demand for security devices is expected to be high from the above stats.

– The surveillance system is an essential part of any modern automated home which introduces intelligent analysis of person activity to enhance the security system at home. In December 2019, Amazon sold almost 400,000 Ring security devices in the United States, which included video doorbell and security cams, which significantly supports the market growth.

– Further, smart home technology can detect lock picking or tampering attempts and automatically freeze the deadbolt into a locked position in response. The new technology called Shepherd Lock is an add-on that converts the existing lock-set into the touch-activated device, which allows homeowners to keep their existing lockset and keys.

– In December 2019, PassiveBolt won a CES 2020 Innovation Award in the Smart Home category for its Shepherd Lock, a touch-enabled smart lock with enhanced security through sensors and Artificial Intelligence. It is the first and only product that uses a patent-pending combination of sensors and AI to actively monitor your lock 24/7.

– Moreover, players focus on expanding the solution through acquisitions, which significantly raises the market growth. Telus Corp. (a Canadian firm) has expanded its security business by buying the local operations of ADT Inc. for about CAD 700 million in October 2019. Telus said the acquisition is focused on providing SmartHome Security, supporting a strategy of using its PureFibre networks to enhance the connected home.

– Furthermore, players from various parts of the world are taking initiatives in expanding their global footprint to the North America region. For instance, in July 2019, Avia announced to expand its customer base in the United States with a proposed launch of smart lock in the region.

