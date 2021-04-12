Smart Home Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027

Smart Home Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Smart Home market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global smart home market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 304,127.48 million by 2027. Increasing usage of smartphones is a driving factor for the market growth.

Increasing growth in technology to make the living of individual more simple and comfortable is the major factor which drives the market.

This smart home market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Smart Home Market Scope and Segmentation:

Global smart home market is segmented on the product type, technology and software & service. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment controls, home healthcare, smart kitchen, home appliances, smart furniture, and others. Entertainment controls is dominating the market as consumer are adopting this technology to enhance their experience for getting streamline control of audio and video devices. The increasing adoption of the devices like smart TVs, smart home theatres, and gadgets like amazon echo, Google home and others are accelerating the market growth.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired. Wireless technology is dominating the market as it offers better control for the customers than wired system with increased distance and less pricing.

On the basis of software & service, the market is segmented into behavioral and proactive. Behavioral technology is dominating the market owing to wide range of availability with least price comparing to the proactive solution. The proactive solution is costly in current scenario but strong research and new product development will help the segment to grow with strongest CAGR in forecasted period.

Smart Home Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Smart Home Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Smart Home Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Samsung, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), General Electric Company (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Resideo Technologies, Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, Carrier, Legrand , ADT, Vivint, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, INC., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Hanwha Techwin America., Switchmate, Lifi Labs, Inc., Kuna Systems, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc and Nice S.p.A.., among others.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of Smart Home market.

For instance,

In January 2020, GE Lighting announced the launch of its new smart switches range. The new product offers small size and does not require neutral wire to operate. It includes dimming and motion sensing functions for suitability of users. This will increase the product portfolio and customer base of the company.

In January 2020, Carrier Company announced the launch of ecobee3 lite Pro and ecobee SmartThermostat Pro. The new product can be easily connected to Carrier Connected Portal aiding with solution during installment for contractors. The product will offer voice control for thermostat use and will be energy efficient. The company increased its product portfolio and customer base through this launch.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Smart Home through expanded range of size.

The Smart Home Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Smart Home Market

Categorization of the Smart Home Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Home Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Home Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

