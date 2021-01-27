Smart Home Installation Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Smart Home Installation Service Market: Overview

Smart home installation service is the service provided by the home installation companies for ease of control and efficient management of smart home devices. They assist you in facilitating security, convenience, and comfort to keep the home connected. It makes your house function as a whole by integrating smart devices with the home. It enables owners to control the home systems like lights, doors, thermostats, and other entertainment things from a centralized hub. They ensure the system’s performance with wireless connectivity.

Global Smart Home Installation Service Market: Growth Factors

The technology is undergoing a huge transformation as the internet of things (IoT) is witnessing huge growth and perceptions regarding connected homes which are transforming from luxury to mainstream. The IoT integrates products, services, software algorithms, and services to enable the efficient flow of data for taking real-time decisions. Several home automation industries are on a verge of rapid expansion and many new entrants are emerging in the pool to tap on the unexplored potential of the smart home industry. The initiatives of the government to develop smart infrastructure is likely to boost the growth of the global smart home installation service market. The increased penetration of smartphones and the growing adoption of intelligent embedded devices are fueling the growth of the global smart home installation service market. The growing disposable income of people across the globe is also boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the growing crime rates across the globe and increasing concern over residential security are driving the demand for advanced technology security systems and thus bolstering the growth of the global smart home installation service market. Smart home devices enable people to monitor their homes remotely from anywhere. The increasing initiatives to save energy is an important factor that is propelling the global market to grow significantly. The surging urban population coupled with an increasing geriatric population is creating lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

Video doorbells, surveillance systems, and voice-assisted technologies have significantly driven the growth of the global smart home installation service market.

Global Smart Home Installation Service Market: Segmentation

The global smart home installation service market can be segmented into service & software, product, and region.

By services & software, the market can be segmented into behavioral and proactive. The behavioral segment dominates the market over other owing to the technologically advanced and interactive user-friendly software solutions. Moreover, the real-time services and growing awareness about low energy consumption appliances also boost the segment growth.

By product, the market can be segmented into smart furniture, home appliances, smart kitchen, home healthcare, entertainment & other controls, HVAC control, security & access control, and lighting control.

The entertainment & other controls segment holds the largest share in the global smart home installation service market. Entertainment has become a vital part of life for relaxation and rejuvenation of people. The growing disposable income has induced people to have a multi entertainment room that enables users to connect all the devices centrally. Moreover, the advancement in wireless technology is a major factor that is fueling the growth of the segment. The penetration of efficient products like smoke detectors and smart meters are boosting the growth of the segment.

The segment can further be bifurcated into touchscreens & keypads, home theater system controls, audio, volume, & multimedia controls, entertainment control products, and others.

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into professional service providers, e-Commerce, retailers, OEMs, and others. The e-commerce segment accounts for the largest share in the global smart home installation service market.

Global Smart Home Installation Service Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global smart home installation service market owing to the presence of the prominent players in the region coupled with the high disposable income of the people.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth in the global smart home installation service market due to the strong economic growth, improved standard of people, rapid urbanization, and increasing population in the region.

Global Smart Home Installation Service Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global smart home installation service market are Vivint, Inc, Smartify Home Automation Limited, Insteon Inc, Rexel India Pvt. Ltd, Red River Electric, Miami Electric Masters, Meyer Electrical Services, Inc, Maryland Electrical Services LLC, HelloTech Inc., Handy, Finite Solutions, Comcast Corp, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls International, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Control4 Corp, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Schneider Electric, Axis Communication AB, and Calix Inc.

Global Smart Home Installation Service Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



