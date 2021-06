Smart Healthcare Products Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Smart Healthcare Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global smart healthcare products market was valued at US$ 37.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Smart healthcare products enhance patient treatment and improve outcomes related to diagnostic tools along with improving their quality of life. These products come with embedded sensor technologies, communication, and data analytics techniques.

Smart healthcare products are usually used for physical monitoring of an individual for the diagnosis and ongoing disease treatment.

North America dominated the global smart healthcare products market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Key factors attributing to its large share include favorable government initiatives, such as the implementation of the U.S. Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act in 2009, which provided nearly US$ 64,000 to each healthcare practitioner who has adopted electronic health record systems.

Smart healthcare products with IoT applications and Greater role of government in developing smart healthcare ecosystem to Drive Market

Advancements in sensors and the availability of IoT innovation are permitting medical equipment and healthcare hardware to gather, record and segment information that was not accessible in past.

Nowadays, smart healthcare gadgets are remote powered and can be utilized to monitor and gather patient data who are suffering from various medicinal syndromes.

Such critical data is also accessible to patients, and in addition medical groups can also gain access to it at any time and by using various platforms, such as smart phones or PCs.

Additionally, governments’ significant and developing part as payer, controller, and market-shaper in the worldwide smart healthcare division cannot be downplayed.

In many nations, governing authorities are major the funder and supplier of medicinal services for its population; this is an exceptionally costly obligation, as population is increasing.

Globally, various governments are implementing expansive changes by cutting expenses and enhancing the nature of their medical services frameworks.

These factors are expected to drive the smart healthcare products during the forecast period.

Smart Pill Segment to Grow at a Faster Rate during the Forecast Period

Based on product type, the global smart healthcare products market has been divided into smart syringe, smart pills, RFID smart cabinets, and electronic health record.

The smart pill segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Increased patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries is considered as a major factor that would serve as a gateway for the growth of smart pills segment during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global smart healthcare products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global smart healthcare products market in 2018, followed by Europe.

The smart healthcare products market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape

The global smart healthcare products market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Epic System Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., eClinicalWorks, CapsoVision, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, TAGSYS, among others.

The global smart healthcare products market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by Product Type Smart Syringe Smart Pills RFID Smart Cabinets Electronic Health Record

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by Application Health Data Storage and Exchange Monitoring and Treatment Inventory Management

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by Region North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



