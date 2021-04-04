Smart Healthcare Market – Detailed analysis of current industry figures with growth opportunities and forecasts growth by 2027

Global Smart Healthcare Market is valued approximately at USD 144 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart Healthcare is referred as the integration of advanced technology in conventional healthcare services, which in turn alters it into smart healthcare. Smart healthcare products improve the quality of healthcare services and enhance the user’s experience. Smart syringes, smart pills, electronic healthcare etc. are some of the most ordinary type of the smart health care products. These products offer reliable and precise data regarding the patients and often help the clinicians to take care of their patients better. Also, it helps in remote-monitoring of patient’s health conditions and is also effective in minimizing the cost of the treatment for the user, which may drive the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of chronic disorder such as cancer, heart diseases, diabetes etc., growing adoption of mHealth solutions, and favorable government initiatives to digitalize healthcare industry are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity around the world, taking an almost 17.9 million lives of people every year. While as per the American Heart Association, around 17.6 million deaths were registered due to CVD in the year 2016 and is likely to grow almost 23.6 million by the year 2030. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for smart healthcare products, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high investment and maintenance cost of the product coupled with dearth of skilled and trained professionals are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Smart Healthcare market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to adopt smart healthcare products, along with the presence of significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases due to rising aging population along with surge in digitalization in healthcare industry across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Smart Healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Given Imaging Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Brooks Automation

Stanley InnerSpace

GE Healthcare

Solstice Medical, LLC

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

RFID KanBan Systems

RFID Smart Cabinets

Electronic Health Records

Telemedicine

M-health

Smart Pills

Smart Syringes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

