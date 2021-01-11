Smart Harvest Market Report – Industry Outlook – Latest Development and Trends 2027| Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, Smart harvest Ltd., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Harvest Automation

Market Insights

Global Smart Harvest Market research report unearths different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Furthermore, this market report covers a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. While generating this report, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods are used wherever applicable. Market segmentation analysis carried out in the persuasive Smart Harvest Market report with respect to product type, applications, and geography is very helpful in taking any verdict about the products.

The smart harvest market is growing at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast of 2020-2027. High growth opportunities for flexible technologies in emerging economies, automated harvesting robots for integration of AI and big data in agriculture, and the precision agriculture are expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the desired market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Smart Harvest Market Are:

The major players covered in the smart harvest market reported are Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, Smart harvest Ltd., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Harvest Automation, Panasonic Corporation, Root AI, Abundant Robotics, Inc, Iron Ox, Agrobot, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Vision Robotics Corp., Metomotion, AVL Motion , and Harvest Croo among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Smart Harvest Market Scope and Segments

The smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of component, crop and site of operation. The growth among segments helps you analyse growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets

• Smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of component into hardware, automation & control systems, sensors, imaging systems, harvesting robots, software

• Smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of crop into fruits and vegetables

• Smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of site of operation into greenhouse, on-field, and indoor

Based on regions, the Smart Harvest Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

