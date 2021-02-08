Smart Grid Sensors Market 2021 – 2027 New Data explored in the latest research by with top key players ABB Ltd, Aclara Technologies LLC, Eaton Corporation plc, Itron Inc., Kamstrup,LANDIS+GYR

The smart grid sensors market was valued US$ 325.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,221.61 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during 2020–2027.

Smart grid sensors play an important role in real-time monitoring and control of distribution systems and power transmission, along with maintaining grid stability. Adoption of smart grid sensors is at a peak in North America owing to the growing number of energy & power projects. For instance, Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project, the US; Birtle Transmission Project, Canada; New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), the US; and Gates 500 kV Dynamic Reactive Power Support Project, the USare among the electric power transmission projects in North America, propelling the demand for smart grid sensors.

The List of Companies – Smart Grid Sensors Market

ABB Ltd Aclara Technologies LLC Eaton Corporation plc Itron Inc. Kamstrup LANDIS+GYR Schneider Electric Sentient Energy, Inc. Siemens AG Tollgrade Communication Inc.

Smart Grid Sensors market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Smart Grid Sensors market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Smart Grid Sensors market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Smart Grid Sensors market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Smart Grid Sensors market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Smart Grid Sensors market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

