Smart Grid Sensors Market 2020 Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027 | ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Sentient Energy, Inc., Siemen AG, Tech Mahindra Limited

Smart grid sensors play an important role in real-time monitoring and control of distribution systems and power transmission, along with maintaining grid stability. Adoption of smart grid sensors is at a peak in North America owing to the growing number of energy & power projects. For instance, Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project, the US; Birtle Transmission Project, Canada; New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), the US; and Gates 500 kV Dynamic Reactive Power Support Project, the USare among the electric power transmission projects in North America, propelling the demand for smart grid sensors.

The key players profiled in this Smart Grid Sensors Market study includes:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Aclara Technologies LLC

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Itron Inc.

5. Kamstrup

6. Landis+Gyr

7. Schneider Electric

8. Sentient Energy, Inc.

9. Siemen AG

10. Tech Mahindra Limited

Companies operating in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet customer demands for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. Increasing investments by the governments for the adoption of advanced metering infrastructure owing to the modernization of the electricity grid and reduce distribution as well as transmission losses is mounting the growth of the market in the region.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the Smart Grid Sensors market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the Smart Grid Sensors market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

Companies perform inorganic market strategies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing demand. The smart grid sensors market players mainly focus on the acquisition strategy to expand their business and maintain a brand name in the global market. For instance, in 2020, Kamstrup partnered with Avance Metering. The partnership helped mutual clients put valuable data from Kamstrup metering solutions into business use. With this partnership, customers use their data for strategic purposes, such as enabling an easy transition from old to new intelligent metering generations.

