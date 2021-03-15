Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Latest Trends, Business Opportunity and Scope 2021 to 2026

The Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Smart Grid Data Analytics Market.

The Smart Grid Data Analytics market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Smart Grid Data Analytics Market to the country level.

The smart grid data analytics market was valued at USD 1,615 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 3,289.15 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.76%, during the period of 2021-2026. With the advent of advanced technology, such as IoT, players have been focusing on integrating smart grid solutions in a wider aspect. As data generation has been continuously experiencing an upward trend, power utility companies have been combining Big Data with billions of more rows of additional IoT and smart sensor data. The data gathered from smart meters can provide a better understanding of customer behavior, and hence, facilitate customer segmentation.

Competitive Landscape

The smart grid data analytics market is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Owing to the emergence of new startups offering a broad range of innovative solutions catering to diverse industry requirements, the market has been witnessing intensifying competitive rivalry. Also as the major players have been considered to be synonymous with good performance, they are expected to have a competitive edge. Key players include Siemens AG, Itron Inc., and IBM Corporation, among others. Recent developments in this market are:

– Oct 2019 – Uptake partnered with Symboticware to provide mining companies with an end-to-end, integrated AI, and data science solution to increase the productivity of mobile mining equipment. The joint solution combines Symboticware’s SymBot device, which provides comprehensive data capture from mining fleets, and Uptake’s Asset Performance Management (APM) software, Asset IO, which applies AI to surface predictive insights from the data.

– Jan 2020 – Itron Inc. signed a contract with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to improve grid awareness and reduce operating costs. Through this partnership, LADWP may deploy Itron’s Industrial IoT network and Distribution Automation (DA) solution, with the aim of modernizing its grid.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Smart Grid Data Analytics

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Smart Grid Data Analytics

13 Conclusion of the Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market 2021 Market Research Report

