Smart Grid Analytics Market to Surge to USD 2,300 Million by 2026
This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the smart grid analytics industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the smart grid analytics industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the smart grid analytics market during the upcoming years.
According to the report, the global smart grid analytics market in 2019 was above USD 1,150 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,300 million by 2026.
The smart grid analytics market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire smart grid analytics market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Million) from FY 2016 – 2026.
The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the smart grid analytics industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.
Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the smart grid analytics industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the smart grid analytics market.
Get Sample Research Report HERE: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/smart-grid-analytics-market-by-solution-analysis-grid-921
The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the smart grid analytics industry. The smart grid analytics market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.
The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players’ market shares and provides an overview of leading players’ market position in the smart grid analytics sector. Key strategic developments in the smart grid analytics market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the smart grid analytics market are appropriately highlighted in the report.
The smart grid analytics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the smart grid analytics industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the smart grid analytics industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the smart grid analytics industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.
The smart grid analytics market is segmented based on solution analysis, deployment analysis, services analysis, and end-user analysis. On the basis of solution analysis segmentation, the market is classified into grid optimization, AMI analytics, asset management, demand response analytics, and others. In terms of deployment analysis segmentation, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid. By services analysis, the market is separated into professional services, support, and maintenance services. And on the basis of end-user analysis, the market is classified into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises, and the public sector.
Browse detail report with in-depth TOC HERE: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-grid-analytics-market-by-solution-analysis-grid-921
Top Market Players
Some of the essential players operating in the smart grid analytics market, but not restricted to include Hewlett-Packard Company, Opower Inc., SAP AG, SAP AG, Accenture Plc, Capgemini S.A., SAP AG, SAP AG, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., and others
The taxonomy of the smart grid analytics industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:
Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Solution Segmentation Analysis
- Grid Optimization
- AMI Analytics
- Asset Management
- Demand Response Analytics
- Others
Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premises
- Hybrid
Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Services Segmentation Analysis
- Professional Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Public Sector
Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:
- Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable
- Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward
- Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market
- Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data
- Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis
- Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications
- Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios
- Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant
- Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market
- Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward
- Technological Roadmap, Patents Analysis, Potential Substitutes, and Technical Analysis
- The professionally substantiated market research report study is calculated, constructed, and assembled by implementing a Robust Research Methodology. The Triangular Process comprises a buoyant mix of Exhaustive Primary Research (focused interviews, questionnaires, and ad-hoc surveys) and Extended Secondary Research (paid external databases, proprietary in-house database, and publically-available validated sources), where it is finally triangulated and validated through in-house industry experts, industry leaders, and independent consultants through a tri-level quality check practice.