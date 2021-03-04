Smart Grid Analytics Market to Surge to USD 2,300 Million by 2026

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the smart grid analytics industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the smart grid analytics industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the smart grid analytics market during the upcoming years.

According to the report, the global smart grid analytics market in 2019 was above USD 1,150 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,300 million by 2026.

The smart grid analytics market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire smart grid analytics market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Million) from FY 2016 – 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the smart grid analytics industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the smart grid analytics industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the smart grid analytics market.

Get Sample Research Report HERE: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/smart-grid-analytics-market-by-solution-analysis-grid-921

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the smart grid analytics industry. The smart grid analytics market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players’ market shares and provides an overview of leading players’ market position in the smart grid analytics sector. Key strategic developments in the smart grid analytics market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the smart grid analytics market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The smart grid analytics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the smart grid analytics industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the smart grid analytics industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the smart grid analytics industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The smart grid analytics market is segmented based on solution analysis, deployment analysis, services analysis, and end-user analysis. On the basis of solution analysis segmentation, the market is classified into grid optimization, AMI analytics, asset management, demand response analytics, and others. In terms of deployment analysis segmentation, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid. By services analysis, the market is separated into professional services, support, and maintenance services. And on the basis of end-user analysis, the market is classified into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises, and the public sector.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC HERE: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-grid-analytics-market-by-solution-analysis-grid-921

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the smart grid analytics market, but not restricted to include Hewlett-Packard Company, Opower Inc., SAP AG, SAP AG, Accenture Plc, Capgemini S.A., SAP AG, SAP AG, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., and others

The taxonomy of the smart grid analytics industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Solution Segmentation Analysis

Grid Optimization

AMI Analytics

Asset Management

Demand Response Analytics

Others

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Services Segmentation Analysis

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Public Sector

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS: