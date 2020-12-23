Smart Grid Analytics Market to Aggregate USD 2,300 Million by 2026

According to the research study, the global smart grid analytics market in 2019 was above USD 1,150 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,300 million by 2026.

The smart grid refers to information infrastructure and advanced communication that enables the enhancement of energy production, distribution, storage, and transmission. In Addition, the other benefits of the smart grid involve automation of system management, improvement in the electricity system reliability, educated planning, and lower costs and effort. Smart grid features comprise the entire power system spectrum, from generators, electricity suppliers to end-users. In addition to the distributed energy resources (DER) integration, the key drivers for the development of the smart grid are recent technology innovations in energy storage, electric vehicles (EV).

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the smart grid analytics market, but not restricted to include Hewlett-Packard Company, Opower Inc., SAP AG, SAP AG, Accenture Plc, Capgemini S.A., SAP AG, SAP AG, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., and others

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Solution Segmentation Analysis

Grid Optimization

AMI Analytics

Asset Management

Demand Response Analytics

Others

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By Services Segmentation Analysis

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Public Sector

The smart grid analytics are used in utility and energy sector, to enhance the efficiency of utility provider and to prevent the loss that occurs at the time of electricity generation and distribution. The rising investment in the smart grid system may drive the global market. Increasing adoption of the smart grid, increasing innovations in the Internet Of Things (IoT), growing awareness about the advantages of smart analytics is driving the market growth. Moreover, the low maintenance cost is also propelling the market. However, the lack of awareness and low availability of trained workers may impede the market growth. On the other hand, growing installations of a smart meter are expected to create many opportunities for the global smart grid analytics market.

The smart grid analytics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the smart grid analytics industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

