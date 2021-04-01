Smart Greenhouse Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Smart Greenhouse market in its latest report titled, “Smart Greenhouse Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Smart Greenhouse market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, 2021 – 2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Global Smart Greenhouse Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593022/smart-greenhouse-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Greenhouse Market: Heliospectra AB, Nexus Corporation, Lumigrow Inc, Certhon, GreenTech Agro LLC, Argus Control System Ltd, Logigs, International Greenhouse Company, Netafim, Desert Growing, Sensaphone, Motorleaf, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– September 2019– Heliospectra AB showcased its new MITRA series, a high performance, and high intensity LED lighting solution in North Americas at MJ Biz Con Int’l Booth, Toronto Canada. The MITRA LED lighting is a modular LED system that is designed to cater the needs of cannabis and vine crops and offers an efficacy up to 2.9mol/J.

– August 2019- LumiGrow announced the launch of TopLight Hybrid Smart fixture, The Toplight Hybrid model is focused on delivering the growth while ensuring less energy bill, It features light with an output power of 1650 mol/s and is IP67 certified. The model can be controlled wirelessly through software by the company called smartPARTM.

Key Market Trends:

LED Grow Lights to Hold Largest Market Share

– Artificial lighting within a smart greenhouse environment enables the host of benefits to the crops by acting as supplement energy in circumstances such as limited natural light hours, less radiation from the sun and seasonal & environmental changes.

– Evidently, LED grow lights produce all possible colors from the spectrum, it allows users to tune the type and amount of the light suitable as per the specific needs of the plants throughout its growing phase in accordance with RGB. This allows for critical improvement and control over the plant quality and growth.

– Additionally, LED lighting technology is far more efficient, enduring and lasts about 50,000 to 100,000 hours or more than any conventional lighting such as plasma, HID and CFL among others and also has very low maintenance costs.

– However, LED growing lights are relatively expensive and have greater up-front cost than most of the other lighting alternatives but as LEDs continue to be adopted in masses it is expected that it will eventually result in the reduction of cost in near future and Hence drive the growth to the market.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593022/smart-greenhouse-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=28

Europe to witness significant growth

– Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to its forefront greenhouse horticulture practices spread throughout the countries, growing populations and increasing demand for imports.

– The region is experiencing a steady increase in greenhouse potential owing to the increase of area under protected cultivation that is estimated to be 175000 ha with about 4.5% increase from 2005 to 2013 and the increase of the Mediterranean region of about 12000 ha.

– Furthermore, the Netherlands and Spain are considered to be greenhouse hotspots and additionally, countries such as Italy, Greece, and France are expanding their industries

– The presence of projects such as EURPHOROS, a four-year project that aims to develop the greenhouse systems that does requirement energy from sources such as fossil fuel, conserves water, minimizes the carbon footprint and need for protective chemicals while delivery high productivity, foster the growth of the market.

– Also, The Initiatives such as Agricultural European Innovation Partnership (EIP-AGRI) founded in 2012, work to foster the sustainability of farming with a strategy to achieve more from less and help to contribute a steady supply of food. For instance, In March 2020, Heliospectra AB, an intelligent lighting technology provider for greenhouse announced its projected supported by EU funds and European Innovation Partnership (EIP) called method for biotic stress detection in horticultural production. It is equipped with an optical sensor that measures incoming light on a canopy level in a greenhouse environment.

– Additional factors such as recent growth in population lead to higher demand for smart greenhouse in near future.

This Smart Greenhouse Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593022?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com