Smart Glass Market Set to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global Smart Glass market in 2019 was around USD 3 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% and is anticipated to reach around USD 7 Billion by 2026.

Smart glass is a glass whose properties of light transmission gets changed or adapted with the application of heat, light, or voltage. These smart glasses change their physical property of transparency to translucency and vice versa, switching from the allowance of passing the light to block some or complete light, and vice versa. Smart glass technology is based on the concept of clean technology but can be problematic as it is largely exposed to UV rays.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Smart Glass market, but not restricted to include Smart Glass International Ltd, View Inc, AGC Ltd, Glass Apps, Gentex Corp, PPG Industries, Pleotint LLC, Research Frontiers Inc, SPD Control System Corporation, SAGE Electrochromics, Raven Brick LLC, Hitachi Chemicals Co Ltd, Scienstry Inc, SAGE Electrochromics, and Others.

Global Smart Glass Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Electrochromic

Thermochromic

SPD

PDLC

Global Smart Glass Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Transportation

Electronics

Architecture

Solar Power Generation

Others

Smart glass is the glass that is equipped with electrochromic, photochromic, and thermochromic materials which help to regulate the amount of light passing through it as they change their physical property of transparency to translucency and vice versa. These glasses are considered to manufactured using clean technology due to which it is considered to be safe for the environment. These smart glasses are in great demand they have a longer shelf life but due to its high pricing, the production of these smart glasses gets hindered. Due to its technological advancements, it is largely used in the automobile sector in manufacturing auto parts like sunroofs, windshields, and windows. These smart glasses are expected to grow largely in the region of North America owing to the government policies for green buildings and energy harvesting.

The Smart Glass market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Smart Glass industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

