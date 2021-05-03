Smart Glass Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Smart Glass Market Size Worth USD 13.73 billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5%

Smart glass market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth in the upcoming years. The automotive industry has experienced a rapid growth rate in the smart glass market. The growing popularity of green buildings in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, is expected to boost the market for smart glass in the upcoming years. The product is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of smart glass related products.

The global smart glass market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2021 to 2027. The demand for automotive glass is driven by several factors. The substitution volume of glasses is probably going to grow with ascend in the total vehicle populace and kilometres driven. Smart glasses are expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Smart Glass Market Dynamics:

With an increase in the total vehicle population coupled with growing number of drivers, the smart glass is anticipated to rise for the next few years. The electrochromic smart glass technology dominated the market in 2019. The electrochromic technology has been utilized in rear-view mirrors across the automotive sector.The transportation application is expected to have the largest share of the smart glass market throughout the forecasted period, as several automobile makers are incorporating smart glass materials in their vehicle to get profited by its far remote ability, dynamic light emission adjustment properties, and antiglare property.

Smart Glass Market is anticipated to grow at 13.5% CAGR during the Forecast Period due To high Demand from the Transportation Sector. Sales of recent vehicles, turnover of pre-owned Vehicle, and laws for vehicle investigation impact the interest for smart glasses in the automotive sector on a global scale. However, reduced consumer spending capacity and Covid 19 has significantly affected the performance of the constructions and automotive industries due to restrictions in logistics and transportation of man and material alike.

Smart Glass Market: Segmental Insights

The smart glass market is segmented into technology, application, and region. On basis of technology, the smart glass market is classified into Photochromic, thermochromic, electrochromic, polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC), suspended particle device (SPD), and others. The suspended particle device segment currently holds the largest market share in the smart glass market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Suspended particle device helps control the transmission of light by electrically aligning nanoparticles of the film between glass panels.

Smart Glass Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the smart glass market is classified into five major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in the global smart glass market in 2020 which is expected to continue its position by the end of 2027 year. The demand in Europe is backed by the growth of automotive manufacturing in the region. Among the countries in the region, UK held the largest market share in the global smart glass market, owing to the technological advances and a recovering economy which serve as driving forces.

Smart Glass Market Competition Scenario

The leading players operating in the smart glass market are NSG Group, Smartglass international, Gauzy, Polytronix, Pleotint LLC, Essex Safety Glass and Scientistry Inc. amongst many others.

Smart Glass Market:

By Technology:

Electrochromic

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

Thermochromic

Photochromic

By Application:

Architectural

Transportation

Automotive

Aircraft

Marine

Consumer Electronics

Power Generation Plants

By Geography:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Peso

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

