Smart Glass Market 2021 Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players: View Inc., Corning Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, Halio International SA, AGC Group

Global Smart Glass Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Smart Glass Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Smart Glass.

The smart glass market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.66% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

– The increasing regulatory reforms, such as LEEDS, National Green Building Standard, Green Globes, etc., for green buildings, are encouraging the commercial building owners to invest in smart energy-saving solutions, such as smart glass.

– The increasing applications in the field of transportation are creating immense demand for smart glass. It is estimated that smart glasses installed in automobiles are capable of providing 98% UV protection and 40% solar reduction for making the vehicles’ cabins more comfortable.

– Aerospace application companies, like Boing and Airbus, are implementing smart glass technology, by integrating with IoT systems. For instance, Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane employs electrochromic windows, which turn entirely opaque on the click of a button. This trend is gaining popularity among all the luxury and private jet manufacturers, globally, opening new opportunities in the market.

– Apart from aerospace, smart glass is increasingly adopted in trains and ships. In 2019, Vision Systems demonstrated a wide variety of SPD-SmartGlass products designed for the cruise industry, to improve the cruise ship passenger experience.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591714/smart-glass-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global Smart Glass Market are View Inc., Corning Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, Halio International SA, AGC Group (Incl. AIS), Guardian Glass LLC, Polytronix Inc., Research Frontiers Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A (incl. SageGlass), Smart Film Manufacturers, .1 Smart Films International, .2 UniteGlass (part of China National Building Materials Group), .3 Argil Inc., .4 Magic Film Factory, .5 Pro Display (Incl. Intelligent Glass) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Israeli startup Gauzy, the developer of liquid crystal glass panels for use in a variety of industries, has raised a Series C round of funds from investors Hyundai Motor Company, Singapore-based fund BlueRed Partners, and Avery Dennison, a US maker of labeling and packaging materials.

– November 2019 – At the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, Avondzon, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. and Halio International, S.A., announced a 160-bed residential care center in Belgium that installed Halio smart-tinting glass. Developed and manufactured by Kinestral, Halio was used for 132 skylights to create a glass roof that would deliver maximum daylight without sacrificing the comfort of residents and staff.

Key Market Trends

Transportation is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The smart glass has found a large-scale application, particularly in the automotive industry, in sunroofs, and exterior and interior automatic dimming rear-view mirrors. Smart glass installations are seen in top automotive manufacturers, such as BMW and Mercedes. Mercedes-Benz offers its S-Class Coupe, as well as other variants of the S-Class, with the option of modern Magic Sky Control panoramic roof, using SPD-SmartGlass technology. Some of the benefits of SPD-SmartGlass include remarkable heat reduction inside the vehicle, UV protection, glare control, noise reduction, and fuel consumption.

– Recent applications witnessed in smart glass that is currently being used to merchandise new launches, notably Jaguar Land Rover, who used it to launch the F-Type, and Rolls Royce, who used it to launch the Dawn. By combing switchable technology with a projection application, the customer can use two of the most coveted features of switchable glass to maximum effect.

– Smart glass is also increasingly being adopted in trains. For instance, a monorail train in South Korea has windows that automatically fog when passing by the apartments that are close to the train. The glazing occurs when the window’s light transmission properties are altered through the application of voltage, heat, or light to the surface.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



– Smart glass is becoming one of the region’s popular building materials. One of the reasons for its growing popularity is that it is a multi-purpose building material that architects use for several different purposes.

– Smart glass has become an increasingly widespread feature for the commercial design sector because of its aesthetic value. For instance, Spirit Lake Casino and Resort, a fine dining restaurant in North Dakota, installed smart glass for providing (the guests) spectacular views of the natural surroundings, despite solar glare problems. The technology is also helping the restaurant save money by reducing the conditions’ cooling load of air conditions during the sunny days.

– The demand for smart glass is increasing owing to the growing concerns of energy consumption in buildings, especially in the commercial sector. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), buildings account for 40% of the total energy consumption of the United States and about 70% of the electricity use. Windows are commonly considered as the least energy-efficient building components. They are responsible for about 40% of the total energy consumption for cooling and heating, as well as lighting (as natural light blocked by shades has to be replaced by artificial light, according to the California Energy Commission). The factors mentioned above are expected to influence the demand for smart glass in the region.

– As building codes around the United States are driving the demand for greener designs, smart glass windows emerged as an appealing product to a variety of customers within the building sector. Such trends are expected to drive the demand for smart glass market in the region.

– Further, the region has been witnessing the adoption of technology from the government sector. For instance, Government Services Administration Headquarters (USA) adopted smart glass for renovation at the agency’s headquarters. The smart glass helps to keep building occupants comfortable while minimizing the amount of energy consumed for cooling and heating. It can reduce the building’s cooling load by up to 20% and HVAC requirements up to 30%. This glass also supports the GSA’s commitment to using more green technologies in its renovated buildings.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591714/smart-glass-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the Smart Glass Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Smart Glass Market

– Changing the Smart Glass market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Smart Glass market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Smart Glass Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Smart Glass Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Smart Glass industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Inquire For Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591714/smart-glass-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com