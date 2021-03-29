Smart Glass Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – View Inc., Corning Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, Halio International SA, AGC Group

The Smart Glass Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The smart glass market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.66% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Glass Market: View Inc., Corning Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, Halio International SA, AGC Group (Incl. AIS), Guardian Glass LLC, Polytronix Inc., Research Frontiers Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A (incl. SageGlass), Smart Film Manufacturers, .1 Smart Films International, .2 UniteGlass (part of China National Building Materials Group), .3 Argil Inc., .4 Magic Film Factory, .5 Pro Display (Incl. Intelligent Glass) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Israeli startup Gauzy, the developer of liquid crystal glass panels for use in a variety of industries, has raised a Series C round of funds from investors Hyundai Motor Company, Singapore-based fund BlueRed Partners, and Avery Dennison, a US maker of labeling and packaging materials.

– November 2019 – At the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, Avondzon, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. and Halio International, S.A., announced a 160-bed residential care center in Belgium that installed Halio smart-tinting glass. Developed and manufactured by Kinestral, Halio was used for 132 skylights to create a glass roof that would deliver maximum daylight without sacrificing the comfort of residents and staff.

Key Market Trends

Transportation is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The smart glass has found a large-scale application, particularly in the automotive industry, in sunroofs, and exterior and interior automatic dimming rear-view mirrors. Smart glass installations are seen in top automotive manufacturers, such as BMW and Mercedes. Mercedes-Benz offers its S-Class Coupe, as well as other variants of the S-Class, with the option of modern Magic Sky Control panoramic roof, using SPD-SmartGlass technology. Some of the benefits of SPD-SmartGlass include remarkable heat reduction inside the vehicle, UV protection, glare control, noise reduction, and fuel consumption.

– Recent applications witnessed in smart glass that is currently being used to merchandise new launches, notably Jaguar Land Rover, who used it to launch the F-Type, and Rolls Royce, who used it to launch the Dawn. By combing switchable technology with a projection application, the customer can use two of the most coveted features of switchable glass to maximum effect.

– Smart glass is also increasingly being adopted in trains. For instance, a monorail train in South Korea has windows that automatically fog when passing by the apartments that are close to the train. The glazing occurs when the window’s light transmission properties are altered through the application of voltage, heat, or light to the surface.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



– Smart glass is becoming one of the region’s popular building materials. One of the reasons for its growing popularity is that it is a multi-purpose building material that architects use for several different purposes.

– Smart glass has become an increasingly widespread feature for the commercial design sector because of its aesthetic value. For instance, Spirit Lake Casino and Resort, a fine dining restaurant in North Dakota, installed smart glass for providing (the guests) spectacular views of the natural surroundings, despite solar glare problems. The technology is also helping the restaurant save money by reducing the conditions’ cooling load of air conditions during the sunny days.

– The demand for smart glass is increasing owing to the growing concerns of energy consumption in buildings, especially in the commercial sector. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), buildings account for 40% of the total energy consumption of the United States and about 70% of the electricity use. Windows are commonly considered as the least energy-efficient building components. They are responsible for about 40% of the total energy consumption for cooling and heating, as well as lighting (as natural light blocked by shades has to be replaced by artificial light, according to the California Energy Commission). The factors mentioned above are expected to influence the demand for smart glass in the region.

– As building codes around the United States are driving the demand for greener designs, smart glass windows emerged as an appealing product to a variety of customers within the building sector. Such trends are expected to drive the demand for smart glass market in the region.

– Further, the region has been witnessing the adoption of technology from the government sector. For instance, Government Services Administration Headquarters (USA) adopted smart glass for renovation at the agency’s headquarters. The smart glass helps to keep building occupants comfortable while minimizing the amount of energy consumed for cooling and heating. It can reduce the building’s cooling load by up to 20% and HVAC requirements up to 30%. This glass also supports the GSA’s commitment to using more green technologies in its renovated buildings.

Influence of the Smart Glass Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Smart Glass market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Smart Glass market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Smart Glass market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Smart Glass market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Smart Glass market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Smart Glass Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

