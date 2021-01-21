Smart Gas Meter Market Expected to Hit at $5.99 billion, by 2027

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Smart Gas Meter , 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Smart Gas Meter market.

The global Smart Gas Meter Market size is expected to reach $5.99 billion by 2027 from $3.71 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. A smart gas meter not only measures gas flow but also use wireless communication to connect to local or wide area networks that allow infrastructure maintenance, remote location monitoring, and automatic billing.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Smart Gas Meter covers :

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Itron Inc.

• Landis+Gyr

• Schneider Electric SA

• Siemens AG

• Badger Meter

• EDMI

• Sensus

• Aclara Technologies

• Apator SA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

• Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

BY COMPONENT

• Hardware

• Software

BY END USE

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Based on region, the global smart gas meter market trend is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The report clearly shows that the Smart Gas Meter industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

