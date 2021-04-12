Smart Farming Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 to 2027

Smart Farming Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Smart Farming market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Smart farming market will reach at an estimated value of USD 25.02 million and grow at a CAGR of 12.76% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising pressure on food supply system owing to rapidly growing population is an essential factor driving the smart farming market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market&Somesh

Surging use of modern technologies in agriculture farms is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also increasing income levels and demand for protein-rich aqua food, rising focus of farmers on livestock monitoring and disease detection, rising emphasis on reducing management cost by adopting advanced livestock monitoring products and surging adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI in aquaculture farms are the major factors among others boosting the smart farming market. Moreover, increasing adoption of livestock monitoring solutions in developing countries, rising use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones in agricultural farms, rising popularity of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems and rising focus on integration of smartphones with agricultural hardware and software applications will further create new opportunities for smart farming market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increased upfront cost for deployment of modern agricultural equipment and rising overall fragmented agriculture industry are the major factors among others restraining the market growth, while rising management of large volumes of data for productive decision making and rising environmental concerns and global warming will further challenge the smart farming market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Smart Farming Market Scope and Segmentation:

Smart farming market is segmented on the basis of agriculture type, software, services, solution and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of agriculture type, smart farming market is segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, fish farming, smart greenhouse, and others.

Based on software, the smart farming market is segmented into web based and cloud based.

Based on services, the smart farming market is segmented into system integration and consulting, support and maintenance, connectivity services, managed services, and professional services.

Based on solution, the smart farming market is segmented into network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition, logistics and supply chain management, smart water management, and others.

The smart farming market is also segmented on the basis of application into yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, farm labor management, financial management, feeding management, milk harvesting, breeding management, fish tracking and fleet navigation, water quality management, HVAC management and others.

Smart Farming Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Smart Farming Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Smart Farming Market Includes:

The major players covered smart farming market report are Deere & Company., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, Aglytix Inc, and 360 Yield Center. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market&Somesh

The Smart Farming Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Smart Farming Market

Categorization of the Smart Farming Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Farming Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Farming Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market&Somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com