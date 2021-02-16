Smart Factory Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of above 9.90% during Forecast Period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Smart Factory market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Smart Factory Market has reached USD 152.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 291.4 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of above 9.90 % during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Due to the increasing adoption of intelligent technologies in various industries, including automotive, mining, manufacturing, and petrochemicals, smart factories have gained tremendous traction in the past couple of years. The increasing use of high-tech tools and high-tech machinery depicts a beautiful mix of production and technological developments. A highly connected and digitized production facility that depends on intelligent manufacturing is known as a smart factory. It also has a cyber-physical system that has built-in programming codes that provide automation solutions. It also helps to provide fast use of data models. The use of these factories increases production and efficiency to reduce operating costs. The industrial change toward the cyber world is another important factor driving the growth of the global smart factory market.

Growth drivers

Increasing adoption of Industrial Robots

The technological enhancement of robots in smart factories helps to reduce waste of raw materials, reduce manufacturing costs, and increase efficiency, which emphasizes manufacturers to use robots in their production line. The global industrial robot market for heavy-duty applications will see significant growth as a result of such benefits. The use of robotics in manufacturing started in 1961, and with rapid developments in computer technology, big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), there has been a significant increase in the use of robots in manufacturing industries in recent years.

Growing sensor technology

Advancement in sensor technology have allowed automated devices to intelligently interpret sounds, images, and other data without excessive powerful processing being present. The result is that lightweight, low-power systems can now be built, which can either allow increased autonomy in machine-to-machine (M2M) interactions or provide increasingly natural perceptual user interfaces for humans and machine interactions.

Often, the data that is being retrieved from sensors can be used to boost the production process. Technology improvements and network technologies mean faster processing of large amounts of fragmented data that can be used to monitor performance over time and increase efficiencies.

New factory equipment comes with smart sensors embedded to control the operating parameters of that equipment. For example, if the motor powered ON, the device will produce a certain amount of heat that is perfectly normal. A defined temperature profile is established. The smart sensors can sense the temperature and will send data to the control center when it exceeds.

Restraint

Cybersecurity and Data loss

In a Smart Factory, the devices can transmit data in real-time via a wireless internet connection. A typical configuration could include many systems that are accessible from many devices. By Disrupting access networks or operating systems, the hackers may take control of manufacturing processes to interfere with development or even manipulate goods. Gaining knowledge for competitive companies, industrial espionage such as hackers steal intellectual property or information is on the rise.

Global Smart Factory Market: By Component

Based on the Component, the Smart Factory market is distributed into Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. Industrial robots in the hardware segment are an essential part of the smart factory. The industrial robots are gaining popularity because of advantages over traditional human workers. In modern factories, these robots are used to eliminate human requirements for several basic & complex tasks and to increase operational efficiency & productivity.

These robots are now more innovative than ever before in technology, and its features include skill learning, recognition of the vision, the collaboration between man-machine, the use of artificial intelligence, and prediction of failure. That is expected to boost long-term market demand further. The increasing adoption of robots by the automotive industry worldwide will drive the growth of the market globally.

Global Smart Factory Market: By Industry Vertical

Based on the Industry Vertical, the Smart Factory market is segmented into Electronics and Semiconductor, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, and Others. The automotive sector is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. A smart factory plays an essential role in the production and development of the automobile sector.

Vehicle manufacturers welcome innovations in assembly-line methods to enhance quality and increase factory productivity. Also, the adoption of smart factory related technologies and components in the process industry is expected to be the highest in the oil & gas industry due to the increasing need for safety and reliability at oil and gas plants. Oil and gas companies are always eyeing for new ways to meet the rising demand for energy, reduce operating costs, and improve overall plant efficiency.

