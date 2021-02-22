Smart Factory Market Exponential Growth, Competition, Trends and Forecast by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Smart Factory Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Smart Factory Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Siemens AG Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: Let us know specific companies other than above which you want us to cover and get the custom report.)

Request The Sample

The global Smart Factory market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Smart Factory market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Siemens Ag, General Electric, Abb, Rockwell Automation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Smart Factory market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Smart Factory market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Smart Factory market.

Global Smart Factory market is valued approximately USD 153.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.76 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The smart factory is an automated plant with cyber-physical structures that can quickly transfer goods around the factory floor. The smart factory is an automated plant with cyber-physical structures that can quickly transfer goods around the factory floor. This advanced device has built-in computing codes that provide a solution for automation This advanced device has built-in computing codes that provide a solution for automation. This automation can be implemented within 60 days to streamline and monitor the flow of materials through the production facility. Smart Factory offers fast usage data models and factory-specific & MES(Manufacturing Execution System) templates. The market is driven by Industrial IoT (IIoT), business revolution, energy management significance, resource utilization, and cost reduction, rising demand for industrial robots, increasing real-time data analysis, enhanced visibility, and predictive maintenance. The key players of global Smart factory market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In May 2018, in collaboration with Temasek, Schneider Electric reached an agreement to acquire the Electrical & Automation business of Larsen & Toubro and merge it with its Low Voltage & Industrial Automation Products business in India. However, Requirement of a large amount of capital investment and risk associated with cyber-physical device security impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Smart Factory market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Increasing Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Predictive Maintenance. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Industrial IoT (IIoT), business revolution, energy management significance, resource utilization, and cost reduction: rising demand for industrial robots, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Factory market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

General Electric

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

FANUC

Mitsubishi Electric

Emerson Electric

Yokogawa Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

By Solution:

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)

DCS (Distributed Control System)

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

PLM (Product Life Cycle Management)

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

HMI (Human–Machine Interface)

PAM (Plant Asset Management)

By Industry:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Factory market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Smart Factory market.

Get The Customization

FAQs in the Report:



● What are the growth opportunities in the Smart Factory market?

● Which are the leading segments in the market currently?

● Which regional market will have a larger influence in the future market?

● What are the current trends in the market?

● Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

● Who are the top key players in the global market?

● What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

● Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

● What are the key marketing strategies to preserve growth in the global market?

● How to navigate through the post-covid market?

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: sales@marketresearchport.com

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“