Smart Fabrics Market 2021 Business Scenario – AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., Adidas AG, NIKE Inc., ThermoSoft International Corporation

Smart Fabrics Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Smart Fabrics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Smart Fabrics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.89% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Smart Fabrics Market are AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., Adidas AG, NIKE Inc., ThermoSoft International Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2019 – Under Armour launched its new smart UA Rush training line designed to offer benefits to the body as an infrared sauna.

– July 2018 – OTEX expanded its product portfolio of narrow-woven, high-performance textiles, which is qualified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), testing to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

Key Market Trends:

Fashion and Entertainment Industry to Have Significant Market Share

– The fashion and entertainment industry is using smart fabrics to incorporate unique aesthetics into clothing. Appearance features, such as color, size, or shape of garments, can be altered using technology woven into fabrics.

– In fashion industry, the market studied is driven by innovations of the designers coming up with new and aesthetically pleasing outfits, integrated with a useful technical architecture capable of relaying information. Many brands, ranging from Uniqlo to Lululemon, are using smart fabrics to set their collections ahead of the pack.

– The French startup Spinali Design makes high-end beachwear with integrated ultraviolet light sensors that tells the wearer when it’s time to apply sunscreen, and distance trackers that tells the parents when the kids have wandered too close to the surf.

– Since the past few years, Google was working with Levi Straus on a future smart jean jacket under Project Jacquard, that would eventually lead to a jean jacket with smart fabric sleeves with built in touch controls. In November 2019, the project was commercialized on new Jean jackets from Levis. The jacket costs USD 198 – USD 248.

Regional Outlook of Smart Fabrics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Smart Fabrics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

