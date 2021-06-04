Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market : Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations

Smart fabrics have an electronic chips embedded in them. Their ability to transform, grow, communicate, and even conduct energy differentiates them from the normal textiles, hence adding value to the wearer. As a result of growing trends to move data analysis and communication from smart devices directly to the human body, the connected devices have undergone many changes. Businesses are implementing number of sensors, machine learning, and big data technology to analyse and provide the consumers with more data about their bodies and lives. This emerging field of products will have a dramatic impact on human computer interaction. This in turn is boosting the growth of global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

A recent report by Transparency Market Research offers an in-depth analysis of the global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market. It also enlightens various facets of the market such as notable developments, key drivers and restraints, and opportunities for the businesses. The report also offers a detailed regional analysis of global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market.

Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market: Notable Development

In January 2018, Twinery MAS launched Nova, the high visibility jacket with on-demand illumination. This flexible, lightweight jacket by the company was designed to become an essential addition to every outdoor enthusiast’s wardrobe. Nova features patent-pending LightGuide technology that is embedded into the fabric, and activates on demand, to illuminate people and ensure high visibility protection for up to eight hours.

In December 2017 Stoll and Myant Inc. joined hands to revolutionize the smart textiles industry. This collaboration is expected to have a direct impact on the textile manufacturing industry worldwide, as it raises the bar for functional computing textiles.

The Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket with Jacquard by Google was launched in October 2017 and is now available online, as well as in select Levi’s stores in Santa Monica, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco.

Some of the major players of the global global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market are: IQ Smart Clothing Inc., E L Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Outlast Technologies LLC, Schoeller Technologies AG.

Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market: Key Drivers

As a result of ever increasing applications of electronic devices in day to day lives is one of the key parameter that is driving the growth of global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market. Also, the ease of use of smart fabrics and the integration of electronic devices within the textile, make it an integrated device for use as a simple fabric, which further contributes to the flourishing global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market. The convergence of the internet of things, 3D printing, and nanotechnologies is creating enormous opportunities for fashion and apparel, with an increasing number of products integrating sensors, to generate and respond to data and perform a range of various functions is yet again a key parameter that is supporting the growth of global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market.

Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market: Regional Analysis

As a result of increasing demands of the electronic wearables in various countries of North America, the region is expected to witness the highest growth of smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market in the forecast period. The region leads the market of smart fabrics showcasing enormous responsiveness in a controlled manner. Also rising preferences for automated machines and gadgets by the users in the region the smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market.

