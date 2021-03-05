Smart Electricity Meter Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Smart Electricity Meter market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Smart Electricity Meter market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Electricity Meter investments from 2021 till 2026.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Holley Metering, Elster Group, Iskraemeco, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Siemens, among others.

The smart electricity meter market was valued at 105.73 million shipments in 2019 and is expected to reach 121.26 million shipments by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.31% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Smart electricity meters account for the most significant share of the total market, which is expected to witnesses a declining demand throughout the forecast period, primarily due to a decline in volume sale contribution from China, which is the largest market of these systems. Although the overall market in terms of shipments is declining, the market excluding China is expected to witness a substantial growth rate. Europe is one of the major markets where smart electricity meters are expected to witness growth opportunities. With the ongoing smart electricity meter rollouts, Spain leads the unit shipments among the European countries, and Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are also expected to roll out smart electricity meters in large numbers during the forecast period.

Commercial Construction to Fuel the Market

– Smart electric meters play a significant role in the industrial, residential, manufacturing, and commercial sectors, measuring the energy consumption of the consumers. The growing smart grid investments and the surge in the integration of renewable sources of power generation to the existing grids and increasing T&D refurbishment activities in developed economies are expected to support the growth of the global smart electric meter market.

– Increasing investments for the construction of commercial facilities such as banking institutions, educational institutions in developed and developing economies have fueled the growth in the commercial segment.

– The meters measure electricity consumption and communicate this to the central utility system. The installations of these devices in the residential sector help in reducing CO2 emissions globally as a consumer’s inclination towards peak time savings of energy would increase.

– The increasing residential construction activities and government mandates like the EU 20-20-20 policy, which aims to convert 80% of the installed meter base to smart ones, have ensured the growth in the demand for smart electric meters.

The United States to Hold Major Share

– The market for automatic meter reading solutions is reaching maturity in the United States, resulting in a receding market in the country, the sizes of the project are now decreasing from millions to a small multiple of 10,000s.

– However, the replacement of first-generation meters and the shift to advanced metering infrastructure (with higher capabilities and improved technology) are expected to revive the smart electricity meters market in the future.

– At the same time, the increasing competition among companies, especially Chinese manufacturers, is resulting in a reduction of the per-unit price of smart electricity meters, affecting the net revenue of this market.

– Nationally, the largest driver of the smart electricity meter market in conjunction with the deployment of smart electricity meter infrastructure has been the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009, which included funding for the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) program.

– More than 50% of the USD 7.9 billion in the SGIG (USD 3.4 billion from ARRA and USD 4.5 billion in matched funds from the private sector) was designated for advanced metering infrastructure.

Regions are covered By Smart Electricity Meter Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Frequently Asked Questions About Smart Electricity Meter market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

