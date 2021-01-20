Smart Electric Meter Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Smart Electric Meter Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Smart Electric Meter industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Smart Electric Meter Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Smart Electric Meter Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Smart Electric Meter Market report.

Global smart electric meter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus on adoption of renewable energy as well as rapid increase in electric networks established in various regions.

Market Definition: Global Smart Electric Meter Market

Smart electric meter are electronic devices that are used for monitoring and logging the consumption of electricity, providing these records to the energy supplier on a daily basis for better management of electricity billing and consumption. These meters also provide better visualization of the readings to the energy consumer for their understanding and billing process.

Market Drivers:

Rapid demand for smart metering solutions amid growing prevalence of government policies for the development of smart cities and infrastructure; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of investments undertaken for the development of smart cities and smart grids in various regions globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing focus on reducing the costs of energy consumption is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Better focus on accurate and transparent billing systems improving the revenues generated by the energy providers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of investments required for the integration and manufacturing of these meters is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Smart cities and smart grids are at a very niche stage, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Concerns regarding the negative health impact of these meters due to their wireless signals; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is covered in this Report. Get Sample Copy of the report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-electric-meter-market

Segmentation: Global Smart Electric Meter Market

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Communication Technology Type

Power Line Communication

Radio Frequency

Cellular

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Request for TOC with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-electric-meter-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Itron Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Silver Spring Networks, Inc. This acquisition will help Itron Inc. increase the levels at which it can deliver specialised solutions and offerings for smart cities along with Industrial IoT applications. This will improve the growth opportunities of Itron helping them provide specialised modern IoT solutions

In January 2017, Itron Inc. announced that they had entered into a partnership with wasion group for the development of meters integrated with Itron’s “OpenWay Riva System”. This will help Itron have a greater penetration of their “OpenWay Riva System” metering solutions in the market, providing customers with greater range

Competitive Analysis

Global smart electric meter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart electric meter market are Landis+Gyr; Itron Inc.; Elster GmbH; Aclara Technologies LLC; Iskraemeco d.d.; Microchip Technology Inc.; wasion group; Schneider Electric; Siemens; LINYANG Energy; Genus; Networked Energy Services; Holley Technology UK Ltd.; OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; Sensus; ABB; Trilliant Holdings Inc.; Kamstrup and E.ON UK plc. among others.

The Smart Electric Meter market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Electric Meter market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-smart-electric-meter-market

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Smart Electric Meter market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Smart Electric Meter market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Smart Electric Meter. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-smart-electric-meter-market

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Smart Electric Meter market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Smart Electric Meter market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Smart Electric Meter market by offline distribution channel

Global Smart Electric Meter market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Smart Electric Meter market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Smart Electric Meter market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Smart Electric Meter market in Americas

Licensed Smart Electric Meter market in EMEA

Licensed Smart Electric Meter market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Any Questions/Queries or Need Help or Want to Purchase this Report? Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-smart-electric-meter-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com