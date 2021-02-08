Smart Education and Learning market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast

By using, Smart Education and Learning market research report, organizations can gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report puts forth real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report comprises of the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. The winning Smart Education and Learning market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Smart Education and Learning market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers is boosting the growth of the market

Lack of knowledge and expertise among end users is hampering the growth of the market

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC announced that it will showcase its latest solutions for smart learning and education at International Society for Technology in Education Conference. The will showcase their attest solutions such as SMART Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, SMART Ink, SAMRT Learning Suite. This will expand the product portfolio of the company as well as provide flexibility and simple user interface which engages the students and get them connected

Smart Education and Learning market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart education and learning market are Adobe, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sum Total Systems LLC, SMART Technologies ULC, Ellucian Company L.P., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Saba Software, BYJU’S, Instructure Inc., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Pearson India Educations Services Pvt. Ltd., Jenzabar Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., SkillSoft Ireland Limited., Scholastic Inc., Sungard Availability Services among others.

Smart Education and Learning market Analysis:

Global smart education and learning market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.67% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This acceleration in the market can be attributed due to some of the major trends in the market such as growing demand for collaboration based learning, rise in the number of virtual schools and increase in the number of learning application running on mobile phones.

Competitive Landscape:

Global smart education and learning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart education and learning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

