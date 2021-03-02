Smart e-Drive Market Trends – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Revenue, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
A smart e-Drive is an enhanced integrated edition of the traditional electric drive system
Smart e-Drive Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Smart e-Drive Market place for the forecast 2020– 2025
Concerns by global regulatory bodies and execution of strict rules on the automotive sector for emission are also predicted to power the smart e-Drive market.
Scope of The Report:
A smart e-Drive is an enhanced integrated edition of the traditional electric drive system. Smart e-Drive employs the battery as a source of power and offers direct transmission in the car which makes driving safe and smooth on the street. The smart e-Drive comprises a motor generator, battery, power booster, and electric brake booster. It offers well-organized driving by saving power. Daimler AG rolled out a smart electric drive car that is fitted with smart e-Drive tech.
The automotive smart e-Drive for automotive market can be divided by drive type, type of components, application, vehicle type, and region. By components, the smart e-Drive market can be divided into four types. Among which the battery section has a major share of the smart e-Drive market and is predicted to lead the Smart e-Drive market during the coming period. Battery is the source of power of the smart e-Drive and is of 4 different kinds. Increasing battery market is particularly attributed to the huge usage of power supply to complete system.
By drive type, the smart e-Drive market can be divided into 3 types. Among which the all-wheel smart e-Drive section is predicted to extend at a noteworthy development rate during the coming period. All-wheel smart e-Drive is an e-drive system using a powertrain able to provide power to all its wheels, whether on-demand or full-time.
By vehicle type, the smart e-Drive market can be divided into 2 types. The passenger vehicle section leads the smart e-Drive market and is predicted to stay the same during the coming period. Passenger vehicle section can be further sub-divided into sedans, hatchbacks, sport utility vehicles, and multi-purpose vehicles.
By application, the smart e-Drive market can be divided into 2 types. Among which the E-axle section adds up for a huge share of the market over other sections. E-axle is the development of the traditional axle where the electric gear and motor unit is sheltered in a sole unit on the axle and remove the combustion engine.
Smart e-Drive Companies:
The major players included in the global smart e-drive market forecast are,
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmBH
- Siemens AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- GKN PLC
- AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Schaeffler AG.
Smart e-Drive Market Key Segments:
By Components
- Battery market
- Motor generator market
- Power electronics market
- e-Brake booster market
By Application
- e-Axle Market
- Wheel drive market
By Drive Type
- Front wheel smart electric drive market
- Rear wheel smart electric drive market
- All wheel smart electric drive market
By Commercial Vehicles
- Electric trucks
- Electric buses
By Two Wheelers
- e-Cycle
- e- Scooter
- e-Bikes
Rapid Rise In Requirement For EVs Is Predicted To Be A Major Factor That Is Expected To Power The Smart E-Drive Market During The Coming Period
Rapid rise in requirement for EVs is predicted to be a major factor that is expected to power the smart e-Drive market during the coming period. Concerns by global regulatory bodies and execution of strict rules on the automotive sector for emission are also predicted to power the smart e-Drive market. Factors such as space for other applications and weight reduction can be fulfilled by smart e-Drive. Different advantages such as compact size, high reliability, more built-in functionalities, and higher torque generation are predicted to power the smart e-Drive market during the coming period. This is predicted to offer growth opportunities for the automobile sector. Higher price of the system is predicted to hinder the smart e-Drive market.
Market by Regional Analysis
North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa
Europe Is Predicted To Be The Quickest Developing Market During The Coming Period
Europe is predicted to be the quickest developing market during the coming period. In Europe, the development of the smart e-drive market has been seen due to a large base of tier-1 and OEMs, strict government rules on emissions, and rapid growth of charging infrastructure. North America is predicted to be the biggest market during the coming period. The market development in North America can be credited to advanced technology, increasing demand for green vehicles, and vehicle weight reduction, which eventually elevates the application of smart e-drive.
