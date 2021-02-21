Smart Door Lock Market Analysis on Top Key Players, Revenue Growth and Business Development Forecast to 2026: ASSA ABLOY, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands), MIWA Lock, Master Lock (Fortune Brands), Guangdong Be-Tech, Adel, August, Honeywell, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Tenon, Locstar, Probuck, Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock, Dessmann

“

The constantly developing nature of the Smart Door Lock industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Smart Door Lock industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Smart Door Lock market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Smart Door Lock industry and all types of Smart Door Locks that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are ASSA ABLOY, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands), MIWA Lock, Master Lock (Fortune Brands), Guangdong Be-Tech, Adel, August, Honeywell, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Tenon, Locstar, Probuck, Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock, Dessmann

Major Types,

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Z-wave Locks

Wi-Fi Locks

Bluetooth Low Energy Locks

Other

Major Applications,

Household

Commercial

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Smart Door Lock market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Smart Door Lock Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Door Lock Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Electronic Cipher Locks -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Fingerprint Locks -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Z-wave Locks -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Wi-Fi Locks -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Bluetooth Low Energy Locks -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Smart Door Lock Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Smart Door Lock Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Smart Door Lock Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Smart Door Lock Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Smart Door Lock Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Smart Door Lock Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Smart Door Lock Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Smart Door Lock Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Smart Door Lock Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Smart Door Lock Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Smart Door Lock Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Smart Door Lock Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Smart Door Lock Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Smart Door Lock Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Smart Door Lock Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Smart Door Lock Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Smart Door Lock Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Smart Door Lock Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Smart Door Lock Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Smart Door Lock Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Smart Door Lock Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Smart Door Lock Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Smart Door Lock Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Smart Door Lock Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Door Lock Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Smart Door Lock Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Smart Door Lock Competitive Analysis

6.1 ASSA ABLOY

6.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Company Profiles

6.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Product Introduction

6.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Samsung

6.2.1 Samsung Company Profiles

6.2.2 Samsung Product Introduction

6.2.3 Samsung Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Allegion

6.3.1 Allegion Company Profiles

6.3.2 Allegion Product Introduction

6.3.3 Allegion Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

6.4.1 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Company Profiles

6.4.2 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Product Introduction

6.4.3 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 MIWA Lock

6.5.1 MIWA Lock Company Profiles

6.5.2 MIWA Lock Product Introduction

6.5.3 MIWA Lock Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

6.6.1 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Company Profiles

6.6.2 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Product Introduction

6.6.3 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Guangdong Be-Tech

6.7.1 Guangdong Be-Tech Company Profiles

6.7.2 Guangdong Be-Tech Product Introduction

6.7.3 Guangdong Be-Tech Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Adel

6.8.1 Adel Company Profiles

6.8.2 Adel Product Introduction

6.8.3 Adel Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 August

6.9.1 August Company Profiles

6.9.2 August Product Introduction

6.9.3 August Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Honeywell

6.10.1 Honeywell Company Profiles

6.10.2 Honeywell Product Introduction

6.10.3 Honeywell Smart Door Lock Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

6.12 Tenon

6.13 Locstar

6.14 Probuck

6.15 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

6.16 Dessmann

7 Conclusion

Thank You.”