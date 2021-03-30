Smart Display Market Latest Trend and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Smart Display market in its latest report titled, “Smart Display Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The smart display market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Display Market: Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Facebook Inc., JBL (Harman International), Lenovo Group Limited, Baidu Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– June 2020 – Google announced that its smart displays, a flagship Nest Hub Max would soon be able to access Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) web articles. The smart display users will be able to read full AMP news articles on their device instead of watching a video or listening to a specially created audio-clip made for smart home tech.

Market Overview:

– The increasing demand for smart home devices drives the market. According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) 2020, on a global scale, the smart home market has been valued at USD 55.65 billion as of the end of 2015. By 2030, this number is expected to reach about USD 400 billion. At this point, the sales of smart home devices will account for 40% of the total sales of all household devices.

– Further, from January 2018 to May 2019, the number of smart home devices supported by Google Assistant increased from about 1,500 to 30,000, according to Google. The increase in the number of smart home devices encouraged other vendors to invest in display technology. Also, the survey data by Forbes shows that there were more than 45 million smart home devices in the US alone by the end of 2018, accounting for about 22% year to year growth. In terms of the revenue of the smart device manufacturers, a total of USD 20 billion have been spent on smart home devices or about USD 490 per home. The above factors significantly hold the market growth for smart display in the coming period.

– However, the high cost of advanced smart displays in some cases and the threat to cybersecurity are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, with the recent outbreak of Covid-19, the demand for voice-enabled smart display reduced in the sales, owing to reduced customer spending on electronics and other non-essential goods. However, the sales for smart displays are expected to return to normal in the second half of 2020.

– In the context of COVID19, Chinese tech giant Baidu announced that it is lending its aid to those working to stop the recent coronavirus outbreak. Among other efforts, Baidu donated some Xiaodu smart displays to medical personnel in Wuhan, where the coronavirus began its spread, to keep them connected to their families. As the number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to climb, Baidu is applying its AI technology to fighting it in less direct ways on top of the smart display donation and telemedicine.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia- Pacific to is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily owing to the increasing production of consumer electronics and the growing demand for wireless connectivity among multiple devices. The companies in these regions are focusing on product innovation and investment and are launching their products in order to achieve a competitive advantage in the smart display market.

– In May 2020, Chinese tech giant Alibaba announced to spend YUAN 10 billion (USD 1.4 billion) in developing the next generation of technology for its Tmall Genie voice assistant. Alibaba has been stepping up its investment in its voice assistant and smart speaker technology at a steady clip since releasing the first Tmall Genie smart speaker in 2017. The most recent Tmall Genie is a 10-inch smart display costing about USD 77, notably cheaper than a similarly sized Amazon or Google smart display, but with far fewer voice apps and third-party tech integrations.

– Moreover, in recognition of its user base, Baidu, Inc. unveiled the Xiaodu Smart Display X8, customized for the evolving needs of China’s households with advanced AI-powered interaction capabilities and an enhanced Children’s Mode.

– The Xiaodu Smart Display X8 is equipped with a suite of upgraded AI-powered functions that allow users to interface seamlessly with the device, including full-duplex continued conversation, far-field voice interaction, facial recognition, hand gesture control, and eye gesture detection. The X8 boasts extensive new content services ecosystem for family entertainment, which includes home feed, videos, live streaming, music, games, and online education programs for children of different ages.

– With the launch of the new product, expansion, and investment, the region caters to significant market growth

This Smart Display Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

