Smart Display Market : 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Leading Players – Facebook, Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Google

The global smart display market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period.

The global smart display market is poised for phenomenal growth in the years ahead. The added feature of visual display for a smart speaker enhances experience of using a wireless voice command device. Be it searching the web, selecting a song from a playlist, or checking local traffic, having a visual display with a smart speaker makes it easier for most users to carry out these tasks.

Smart display involves combining the benefits of audio with a built-in screen. The combination has added tech value ideal for home or office use. Such benefits are likely to result in staggering growth for the smart display market.

The report on global smart display market is aimed at delving into key trends and identify future opportunities. The report provides most insightful information regarding growth opportunities as well as growth challenges in the smart display market. In-depth geographical outlook and insights into changing competitive dynamics in the global smart display market are highlights of this report.

Global Smart Display Market: Key Trends

Majorly fuelling the smart display market is the success of smart speakers as the gateway to smart home gadgets. Consumers having experienced the benefits of smart speakers for a variety of tasks are willing to experience smart displays. Most consumers strongly believe smart display will have enhance the experience with command that are carried out using voice recognition technology.

Smart displays are intelligent solutions that are driven through simple voice commands based on voice recognition technology, remote devices, IoT connectivity, or artificial intelligence.

At present, smart displays are becoming a rage that have drawn attention of manufacturers of ancillary products that are used with smart display. This includes panel manufacturers, signage solution providers, technology providers, and OEMs.

Besides this, availability of several voice assistants is paving way for the growth of smart display market. The immense success of voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa has encouraged the development of smart display. Being a step ahead, smart display with a built-in screen enhances the experience of a wireless voice command device. So much so, built-in display shines when users want to take advantage of visual-heavy voice commands.

The availability of smart displays in several types for various use is another key factor boosting the smart display market. Key types of smart displays include smart mirrors, smart home displays, and smart signage.

Global Smart Display Market: Geographical Outlook

The global smart display market could be spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe is a key region in the global smart display market. The region is home to some established automobile companies that are likely to display significant demand for smart display mirrors.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to emerge as a key market for smart display. Booming growth of consumer electronics industry in emerging economies of the region is likely to bode well for the smart display industry. Rising disposable income has led consumers to invest in advanced electronic devices for everyday functioning. This includes smart displays as well.

Global Smart Display Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key companies operating in the global smart display market include Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Google LLC, NEC Corporation, and Apple Inc.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

This report gives access to decisive data, such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report include:

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

