Smart Diaper Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2025: ElderSens, Pixie Scientific, Simavita Limited, Abena Holding A/S

The Smart Diapers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Smart Diaper Market: ElderSens, Pixie Scientific, Simavita Limited, Abena Holding A/S, Verily Life Sciences (Alphabet Inc.), Indiegogo, Inc., Monit Corp., Sinopulsar Technology Inc., Hunan Cosom Care Products Co., Ltd., and others.

– According to the Simveta, the rapidly growing diaper market is today USD 54 billion in size for infants and a USD 11 billion for adult incontinence pads. But with the US price of a Monit Bluetooth sensor estimated at USD 249, the high cost of smart diapers might act as a market restraint.

– The high birth rates in Asia – Pacific coupled with high geriatric population in countries like Japan is expected to make this region the highest growth market during the forecast period. According to estimates, People aged 65 and older in Japan are expected to make up a third of the population by 2050.

Asia – Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– In 2019, more than half of the global population belongs to Asia, and it is expected to hold the highest urban population by 2050. Asia that is home to the two most populous countries of the world India and China, is expected to generate huge opportunities for the market studied by adding the maximum number of babies during the forecast period.

– As stated by the Hindawi Publishing Corporation, eco-diapers for infants 24 months old and younger are commonly used in India and China followed by the Philippines and Japan. The combination of conductive yarns and sensors can detect the moisture content in eco-diapers, and an alarm is sent when moisture is significant.

– Moreover, according to WHO data, by 2025, 18% of the population of Asia will be more than 65 years old. This is an increase of 11% from the 2010 levels. This is expected to generate huge opportunity for the market studied as families become increasingly nuclear in the region.

– The economic growth has ensured higher disposable incomes thereby enabling people to meet their healthcare needs by investing in better technologies. Accoring to ILO data ASEAN countries like Vietnam are expected to experience a 10.1% annual growth in income from 2016 to 2021.

– July 2019 – Verily recntly partnered with procter & gamble (P&G) to sell Smart Diapers that will enable monitoring of the sleeping patterns of any baby and track their pee. The new product, lumi, will be sold by pampers. It includes an all-in-one connected system comprising of two activity sensors for diapers, a logitech camera and an app to record all the data.

