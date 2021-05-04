Smart Data Center Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

Global Smart Data Center Market: Introduction

A smart data center can be referred to as a pre-engineered data center analytic solution which integrates advanced data center analytics and IT automation. Smart data center uses artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize data center performance with the focus on reducing the cost and related IT risks. Many companies such as Huawei provide cloud-based platforms and access dashboards as well as on-premise models. The flexible option eliminates the need to buy any software licenses or hardware.

Global Smart Data Center Market – Dynamics

Adoption of Data Center Virtualization and Cloud Computing

Virtualization is the process of forming various logical devices from a single physical device. The growing demand from organizations in the area of real time user interaction, provision of on- demand services, efficient use of storage devices, and control over data center networks are some of the key driving factors of the smart data center market. The rising adoption of cloud computing and virtualization is paving the way for the demand for several data center products such as smart data centers, thereby reinforcing the market’s growth.

Improves Operational Efficiency

Smart data centers have reportedly increased the efficiency of companies with respect to reduction in IT risk and operational cost for the long term. The cost of conventional data centers is comparatively high, which restricted companies from investing more. But, the ROI with respect to investment has increased with smart data centers. Adoption by SMEs and startups has also increased, which is driving the growth of the smart data center market.

Global Smart Data Center Market – Competitive Landscape

In March 2020, Huawei announced plans for an Intelligent Data Center Service which will help design, build, and operate efficient facilities, which use artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce power usage effectiveness (PUE) by up to 15%.

Huawei Technologies Co.

Established in 1987, Huawei’s Smart Data Center Facilities Solution provides a modern foundation for distributed cloud applications. Using smart, plug-and-play micro modules, the solution helps build agile, reliable, and energy-efficient data centers that feature low CAPEX. The company holds 30+ years of experience in the ICT field, and covers the whole data center process from construction to operation and maintenance.

Global Smart Data Center Market: Segmentation

The global smart data center market can be segmented based on:

Enterprise Size

Deployment

Industry

Region

Global Smart Data Center Market, by Enterprise Size

Based on enterprise size, the global smart data center market can be divided into:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Smart Data Center Market, by Deployment

Based on deployment, the global smart data center market can be divided into:

Software as a Service

On-premise

Global Smart Data Center Market, by Industry

Based on industry, the global smart data center market can be divided into:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & Information Technology (IT)

Manufacturing

Construction

Wholesale Distribution

Non-profit Organizations

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Retail

Others (Hospitality, Government, and Public Sector, etc.)

