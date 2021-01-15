Smart Contact Lens Market With A Growing Cagr During 2021-2027

Smart Contact Lens Market report plays very influential role in understanding where to test new products or services. Smart Contact Lens report offers a platform to analyze the scope of success of upcoming products and make changes in strategizing the product according to the feedback they receive. Latest 2021 version of Global Smart Contact Lens Market study of Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand in depth analysis. This marketing report facilitates decision making on the basis of historic and forecast period (2027) and the drivers and restraints on the market.

The Global Smart Contact Lens Market is expected to reach USD 10.78 billion by 2025, from USD 4.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Linear Technologies

NXP Semiconductor

InvenSense

Knowles

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Hitachi

Nanomix

Murata Manufacturing

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in adoption of wearable medical devices.

Increase awareness towards diabetes and related side effects

Rising geriatric population

Increase in research and development in the field of contact lenses.

Expensive device.

Allergic reactions to some patients

Unawareness regarding the use of smart devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Contact Lens Market

Smart contact lenses are used for measuring the glucose level in the tears. The smart lens consists of wireless chip and a miniaturized glucose sensor. Through tiny hole in the lens that tears seeps into the sensor. The wireless antenna inside the contact lens acts as a controller to transmit information to the wireless device. Power is drawn from these devices via RFID wireless technology. The intraocular pressure of healthy eye is between 1,300 and 2,800 Pascals while the pressure of diseased eye is 500 to 6,500 Pa. According to WHO, the number of diabetes patient has been increased to 422 million in 2025 from 108 Million in 1980 across globally. According to American Diabetes Association in 2015 around 9.4% of total American population suffered from diabetes.

Smart Contact Lens Market Country Level Analysis

Based on geography the global smart contact lens market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Global Smart Contact Lens Market Scope and Market Size:-

The global smart contact lens market is segmented based on application, end users and geographical segments.

Based on application the market is segmented into continuous glucose monitoring and intraocular pressure monitoring.

On the basis of end users, the market is further segmented into Hospital & Clinics, Home Care Settings and others.

