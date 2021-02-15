Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and Geography

Smart-connected power plug sockets are used to connect a device, appliance, or equipment to an electrical power source. These sockets can be connected to smartphones, tablets, or any other Internet-enabled device. The power supply to the object can be controlled by the user without physically connecting the device to the power supply port.

The high technology adoption rate along with a growing number of connected and IoT-based devices are creating vulnerabilities in the conventional power plug sockets. This needs to be addressed properly and a smart-connected power plug socket could be an option to remove these security exposures. Growth in the smart-connected power plug socket market is anticipated to increase in the near future because of the increase in the adoption of smart home solutions.

An exclusive Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and an internal statistical model.

Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market concerning the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through an in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in the Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market.

Here we have listed the top Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market companies in the world:

1. Aeon Labs

2. Azpen Innovation

3. Belkin International

4. D-Link Systems

5. Honeywell International

6. Adesso

7. BroadLink

8. ITEAD Intelligent Systems

9. Leviton Manufacturing

10. SAFEMORE

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

