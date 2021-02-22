Smart Connected Pet Collar Market shoots $653 Mn by 2028 with PetPace, Scollar, KYON, RAWR, Whistle Labs, Wagz, FitBark, Radio Systems

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market to Reach $653.5 Million, at +9% CAGR by 2028.

Smart connected pet collar is a device that connects wirelessly to your smartphone through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and provides you insights into your pet such as their location, training activity and more. It is multi-purpose tool unlike the existing traditional collar.

This collar allows you to track your pet using GPS technology, communicate with others using an LED display on the outside of the collar, and monitor, track and receive information and alerts about your pet. Pet owners will also be able to check in on some health features of their pet.

North America, to maintain its dominance during the forecast term.

North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than half of the total share of the global smart connected pet collar market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the number of pet owner families in this region. However, Asia-pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in purchasing power and rapid urbanization in this region.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Scollar, KYON, RAWR, Whistle Labs, PetPace, Wagz, FitBark, Radio Systems, Wagz Inc. and more.

The report caters to various stakeholders in Smart Connected Pet Collar Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Smart Connected Pet Collar market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Smart Connected Pet Collar market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Smart Connected Pet Collar market in terms of revenue.

Market segmentation by product type:

Online

Offline

Market segmentation by Application:

Dogs

Cats

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Smart Connected Pet Collar market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

