Smart Cities Market studied in new Research by Focusing on Top Companies like Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France)

Under smart cities, the smart healthcare sector is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of the need to provide end-users with high-quality healthcare solutions and services. Demand for remote health monitoring is increasing as the need to effectively monitor health conditions increases. All of these factors play an important role in driving the growth of the smart healthcare sector.

It also provides universal services that enable citizens to access information on urban administrative services, increase efficiency of urban operations, raise security levels, promote economic activity, and increase resilience to natural disasters.

Smart City Projects have evolved over the past five years, from venture-centered technology-driven smart city vision to citizen-centered models. Smart Cities are separated into anchor, platform and beta smart cities based on development stages.

Currently smart / connected medical devices are generating traffic across the Internet via the Internet. This traffic has a significant impact on the growth of the smart healthcare sector, leading to increased smart solution deployments around the world.

Global Smart Cities market to grow with a CAGR of +23% during 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Cisco Systems (US),IBM (US),Siemens AG (Germany),Schneider Electric (France),Ericsson (Sweden),Vodafone (UK),Itron Inc. (US),Verizon (US),Telensa (England),ABB (Switzerland),Honeywell International Inc. (US),SAP SE (Germany),KAPSCH Group (Austria)

The report emphases on drivers and restraints of the smart city market based on study of regional trends. The review also includes an analysis of Porter’s five major forces that understand the impact of various influences such as vendor bargaining power, competitive strengths, new entrant threats, substitute threats, and buyer bargaining power in the smart city market growth.

Market Segmented into:

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Energy

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Healthcare

Smart Building

Others

Objective of Smart Cities Market Study:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for

the next 05 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global

Smart Cities Market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

– To analyze the Smart Cities Market based on various factors- price analysis,

supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current

market size and future prospective

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by

technologies, by applications and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively

analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for

the market

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures,

strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments,

and research and developments in the Global Smart Cities Market.

