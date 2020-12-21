Smart Cities Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players like Oracle, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Vodafone Limited, Itron Inc., Nokia, Toshiba Corporation,

Smart Cities Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the global market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following historical developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts next seven years based on progressive and likely states of Smart Cities industry. Smart Cities research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the industry, including but unlimited Regional output, types, applications, emerging technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Smart cities market is expected to reach USD 390.13 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 21.18% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart cities market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Smart cities market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to smart cities market.

Smart Cities Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Oracle, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Vodafone Limited, Itron Inc., Nokia, Toshiba Corporation, Verizon, SAP SE, ABB, Alstom SA, Honeywell International Inc, AGT, among other

Impact of Covid-19 in Smart Cities Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Cities market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Global Smart Cities Market Scope and Market Size

Smart cities market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Smart cities market on the basis of component has been segmented as hardware, services, and software.

On the basis of application, smart cities market has been segmented into smart transportation, smart utilities, smart education, smart healthcare, smart public safety, smart governance, smart lighting solutions, and smart buildings. Smart transportation has been further segmented into parking management, ticketing & travel management, traffic management, passenger information management system, and freight information system. Smart utilities have been further segmented as smart energy management, smart water management, smart waste management, and smart distribution management. Smart energy management is further sub segmented into smart meter, meter data management, PV monitoring, smart grid, power electronics converters, and smart energy storage. Smart healthcare has been further segmented into connected healthcare solutions, and telemedicine. Smart public safety has been further segmented into surveillance, and command & control solutions. Smart governance has been further segmented into E-governance solutions, smart emergency management, smart law enforcement, and smart city planning. Smart buildings have been further segmented into smart lighting control systems, smart energy management system, and smart facility management system.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Smart Cities industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Smart Cities Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Smart Cities Market most. The data analysis present in the Smart Cities report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Smart Cities business.

Segmentation: Global Smart Cities Market

Global Smart Cities Market By Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, Smart Public Safety, Smart Governance, Smart Lighting Solutions, Smart Buildings), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Table of Content: Smart Cities Market Report

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Market Overview Global Smart Cities Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Smart Cities Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

Smart Cities Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

How Does this Smart Cities Market Insights Help?

Smart Cities Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Smart Cities Market” and its commercial landscape

