Smart Card Market Growing Demands and Overview Forecast till 2021 to 2025: CardLogix Corporation, Watchdata Technologies, Bundesdruckerei GmbH

The Smart Card Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Smart Card market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Smart Card market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global smart card market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 8.14 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 11.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.19%, during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Smart Card Market: CardLogix Corporation, Watchdata Technologies, Bundesdruckerei GmbH, Intelligensa Group, Austriacard (Inform Lykos), Alioth LLC, Gemalto NV (Thales Group), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Idemia France SAS (Advent International), Bartronics India Limited, CPI Card Group Inc., Eastcompeace Smart Card Co. Ltd, HID Global (Assa Abloy AB), Sony Corporation, and others.

Market Overview:

– The need for security of applications that employ critical information, documents, and credential is leading to an increasing adoption of smart contact-less card technology, as they enhance security through encryption and communication between the smart card device and the card reader.

– Apart from this, smart cards are increasingly getting deployed as a tool of stored value, particularly in loyalty programs across various sectors, like transportation, parking, and retail that track data and offer incentives to retain their customer bases.

– The growing need for convenience and security regarding transactions has made the adoption of smart cards highly relevant. It is gaining more prominence over other machine-readable cards, as the former requires a much lower cost of maintenance.

– In September 2019, Standard Chartered Bank launched DigiSmart credit card that focusses on the convenience needs of the millennials segment. This credit card has been designed to offer instant benefits across key e-commerce categories of travel, entertainment, fashion, groceries and food delivery throughout the year.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– February 2020- Bundesdruckerei GmbH collaborated with Gematik GmbH to set up and operate the key generation service 2 (SGD2) for the ePA as a service of the telematics infrastructure (TI) for the electronic health card.

– October 2019 – CardLogix has started looking for clients owing to the official release of NXPs latest generation Java Card OS, JCOP 4 technology backed smart cards with custom applet development and existing applet support. JCOP 4 smart cards deliver benchmark transaction performance for EMV payments and other high-speed applications.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market during the Forecast Period

– Emerging economies across Asia-Pacific are set to offer potential opportunities for the growth of the smart card market, owing to the growth of a robust financial system that is getting increasingly digitized and push by the government agencies to incorporate smart chip-based systems for better monitoring of processes.

– China has been one of the pioneers in phasing out checks and introducing contactless payments, leading to the introduction of digital cards. In November 2019, Alipay, China’s leading payment platform, was serving more than 1.2 billion customers. China’s ID cards feature an embedded chip and digital encryption. The card contains personal information, including the individual’s full name in the Chinese characters, gender, ethnicity, date of birth, domicile, identification number, and a color photo.

– Enterprises across the region are also involved in partnerships to expand their services to China. For instance, IDEX Biometrics and Goldpac partnered to introduce dual-interface biometric smart cards to the customers in China and beyond. In addition, the company also teamed up with Excelsecu, a Shenzhen-based security solutions provider specializing in security solutions, including FIDO-based security keys, one-time password systems, and smart cards.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Smart Card Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

