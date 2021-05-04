Smart Cameras Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2026 Smart Cameras Market Segmented By Type, By Component, By Technology, By Application, By Connectivity and By Region

A smart camera is acting as a vision system along with special features that are implemented for achieving specific purpose. The smart camera used for the security or surveillance requires higher dynamic range of the sensors for covering the broad illumination ranges of the scene. These types of cameras support a wide range of applications such as animal and human detection, motion analysis, facial identification and surveillance. The smart cameras leverage large scale integration for meeting the requirements at a lower cost and with a lower power system with the substantial memory.

Global smart cameras market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year of calculation is 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the consumer desire of having digital camera along with the features resembling smartphone.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global smart cameras market are SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon (UK) Ltd, Nikon Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Raptor Photonics, Olympus Corporation, PLR Ecommerce, LLC., WATEC CAMERAS, IntelliVision, VIVOTEK Inc., VMukti Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Zmodo, Vivint, Inc., ATA-VISION, Basler AG, Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., Vision Components GmbH, Matrox, Hero Electronix Private Limited, XIMEA among others.

Segmentation : Global Smart Cameras Market

By Type

Single-Chip Smart Cameras

Stand-Alone Smart Cameras

PC & Network-Based Smart Cameras

Embedded Systems Smart Cameras

By Component

Image Sensors

Display

Lens

Processors

Others

By Technology

Sensors

CCD

CMOS

Scanning

Line Scan

Area Scan

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Video Surveillance

Industrial

Automobile

Transportation

Medical

Others

By Connectivity

Wireless HART

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

K.

Belgium

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Hero Electronix launched an AI smart indoor camera and sensors under the ‘Qubo’ brand. The product is made in partnership with Amazon. This product comes with the Amazon’s voice assistant product Alexa built-in and also has an artificial intelligence powered-image analytics technology mainly for the face recognition, baby crying alerts and person detection. With this launch the company will create a leading consumer technology brand

In November 2015, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired the DVTEL, Inc. (U.S.). The company is known for its large scale sales channels and distribution network which would help to increase the market share of the company globally. This acquisition would help the company for developing hardware and software technologies for the advanced video surveillance

Country Level Analysis

The Smart Cameras market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Cameras market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Smart Cameras Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Cameras market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Cameras market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Cameras market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

